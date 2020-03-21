Inter Milan want Olivier Giroud , is it a boost to Arsenal’s hopes of keeping their captain?

Inter Milan signing Olivier Giroud could leave one less team interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Inter Milan has added Olivier Giroud to the list of attackers they want to sign to replace Lautaro Martinez if he leaves for Barcelona.

The Italians are bracing themselves for a bid from Barcelona who look all but certain to pay Martinez’s release clause next summer.

The Catalans wanted to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but his age means he won’t be a long term replacement for Luis Suarez.

It seems there will be a transfer triangle when this season ends with Inter Milan interested in Aubameyang if they are forced to sell Martinez.

The Daily Mail claims that the Italians have now added Olivier Giroud to their list of targets.

The report claims the Italians are eyeing a double swoop, but I doubt if they can pull it off which would be a good thing for Arsenal.

Antonio Conte already has Romelu Lukaku as one of his strikers and the Belgian looks like he will be there for a long time.

I reckon that Inter Milan will have to settle for one of the two and Arsenal could force them to settle for Giroud.

If Arsenal can accept the demands of Aubameyang or if both parties can reach a compromise, I believe that he will stay and Inter can have Giroud.

An article from Ime