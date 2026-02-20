Inter Milan will activate a clause that spoils Arsenal’s transfer plans

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Club Brugge star Aleksandar Stankovic, but Inter Milan could yet disrupt those plans. The youngster was developed at Inter, and the club allowed him to leave to gain valuable first-team experience elsewhere. That decision now appears to be paying dividends.

At the Belgian side, Stankovic has demonstrated that he is a top talent, which explains Arsenal’s reported interest in securing his signature. The Gunners have been monitoring his progress over the past few months and believe he could become a valuable addition to their squad. His performances have strengthened the view that he possesses the attributes required to succeed at a higher level.

Inter Milan’s Strategic Clause

However, Inter have also continued to track his development in Belgium, and that represents a significant obstacle for Arsenal. The Italian club inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement that took him to Club Brugge, anticipating that he would flourish with increased opportunities. Their foresight now places them in a strong position.

Stankovic is reportedly meeting Inter’s expectations, and the club are prepared to act decisively. According to Metro Sport, they intend to recall him by activating the buy-back clause in his contract. Such a move would allow them to regain control of a player they have long considered a key prospect.

Arsenal’s Uncertain Pursuit

Inter view Stankovic as a footballer around whom they could build in the coming years. As a result, they are unlikely to permit another club to benefit from the investment they have made in his development. This stance significantly complicates Arsenal’s hopes of securing a deal.

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming months. At present, indications suggest that he is on course to return to Inter at the end of the season, unless circumstances change. Arsenal may therefore need to reassess their options as they continue to plan for the future.