Inter Milan’s mounting debts mean they could sell Arsenal target soon

Inter Milan could be forced into cashing in on Arsenal target, Lautaro Martinez after it was revealed that they have more debts to pay.

The Italians have sold off their top players like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi since they won the Italian league last season.

These two departures have raised almost £160m, but Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by The Express, says they have more debts to clear.

The report says they still need to raise around £85m from player sales to balance their books and have now placed some of their star players on the transfer market.

One of them is Martinez, whom they were reluctant to sell in the summer because they had sold Lukaku.

The striker is a serious target for Arsenal, who have to look for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Both strikers are out of a contract at the club at the end of this season and they don’t appear to fit in too well into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Arsenal is expected to release them and Martinez is one player being targeted as a replacement.

The Argentinian would become Arsenal’s other accomplished striker alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he makes the move.