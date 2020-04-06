Inter Milan’s offer that could help them land Aubameyang in the summer revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may cost Inter Milan as little as €35 million to sign in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new Arsenal deal.

The Gunners captain will have one season left on his current contract when this season ends and the club has been struggling to get him to sign a new deal.

He has been linked with a move to several teams with Barcelona and Inter Milan his major suitors.

However, the Catalans have turned their attention to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and this has opened the door for Aubameyang to move to the Italian side.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal would do whatever it takes to keep Aubameyang, but they are currently struggling to agree to his demand of £300k per week.

Gazzetta dello Sport print edition as cited by Sempre Inter is claiming that the Arsenal striker could be available for €35 million if the club fails to agree on a new deal with him.

Arsenal will not want to lose a player of Aubameyang’s quality for free and if he insists that he will not stay with them beyond his current deal in the summer, the Gunners will have little choice but to cash in on him.

However, the Gunners would make a significant loss on a player that they signed for more than £50 million in January 2018.