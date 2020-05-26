Inter prepared to sell Icardi to PSG, what it could mean for Arsenal

A new report in the Sun is claiming that Inter Milan is prepared to sell Mauro Icardi to PSG after the Argentinean’s successful loan spell at the Parc des Princes.

This could have some impact on Arsenal, and I’d love to discuss some of them.

If Icardi does join PSG from Inter, it would be both good and bad news for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been struggling to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the clutches of both teams involved in this transaction.

They would have secured a small win if Icardi joins PSG because the Frenchmen would no longer pursue a move for Aubameyang.

However, that also leaves Inter Milan a striker short and the Italians would likely still sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona if the Catalans make their move.

Inter Milan could now look towards Aubameyang and that is something for Arsenal to worry about.

The Italians have been long-term admirers of Aubameyang and if they sell Martinez, they would be in dire need to land another striker to help support Romelu Lukaku.

Aubameyang’s future lies in his hands. If the striker decides to sign a new Arsenal deal, it would be a good one for the club, however, if he decides to leave, Arsenal would have to cash in on him when Inter Milan comes for his signature.

