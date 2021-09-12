Inter remains keen on £100,000-a-week Arsenal star

Inter Milan remains keen to add Bernd Leno to their squad as the Germany international struggles to play for Arsenal.

Leno is facing new competition for Arsenal’s number one spot from Aaron Ramsdale who only joined the Gunners in the recently closed summer transfer window.

Ramsdale helped Arsenal to keep a first league clean sheet in their match against Norwich yesterday.

They had conceded 9 goals from their previous three Premier League matches with Leno in goal for all of them.

Ramsdale is highly rated in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta expects him to become a part of the club’s success from now on.

His emergence means the Gunners might decide not to give Leno a new deal or the German might turn any new offer down.

Transfermarketweb reports that Inter Milan remains interested in a move for the 29-year-old.

The Italian champions still believe in the ability of Samir Handanovic, but they know the Slovenian will not play forever.

They have identified Leno as a goalie that can successfully replace him in their squad.

Arsenal will want to have two good goalkeepers in their squad, but if the £100,000-a-week German asks to leave they might not stand in his way.