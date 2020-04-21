Inter urged to replace Lautaro Martínez with Arsenal star

Antonio Cassano has told Inter Milan that they should cash-in on Lautaro Martinez, and replace him with Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette.

Martinez is believed to be a big money target for Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City this summer having enjoyed an impressive two seasons in Italy.

Cassano has now told Inter Milan that he would take the money on offer, and claims that they should reinvest part of that in buying Arsenal striker Lacazette, who is also linked with a move this summer.

‘Lautaro is very good, but I would sell him,’ Cassano claimed.

‘You brought him for €20m and sell him for over €100m.

‘Or even get €70m to €80m and Arthur. Then I would go for Cavani, who is on an expiring contract and would be perfect for Conte.

‘In addition, there will also be money from the sale of Icardi and I would go to Arsenal to bring in Lacazette.

‘Lautaro will become even better, but I would say to him: “it was a pleasure”.’

Lacazette’s future is up in the air at present having failed to nail down a regular starting role at Arsenal this term, and Inter boss Antonio Conte will know all about the striker’s ability from his time as Chelsea boss.

The Italian boss has already moved to sign a number of players from the Premier League with Romelu Lukaku, Victor Moses, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young all having joined his side this season.

It is clear that Arsenal fans would prefer to see Laca leave instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming window, although the latter looks more likely to leave at present due to his contract scenario.

Is Lacazette surplus to requirements in North London? Would it be a coop to persuade both Laca and Aubz to stay on next season due to their on-the-pitch understanding?

Patrick