Inter want Balogun to replace Lukaku but there is disagreement with Arsenal

Inter Milan has set their sights on Folarin Balogun from Arsenal as their top attacking target, opting not to pursue a return for Romelu Lukaku to the club.

The Italian team had multiple names on their radar as they sought to bolster their attacking options with a new striker. However, Balogun has now emerged as their primary choice, as reported by AlfredoPedulla.com, which has closely covered Inter’s interest in the player.

An exclusive report on the website reveals that Balogun could potentially spend the upcoming years of his career at the San Siro. However, the negotiations between Inter and Arsenal have hit a snag, as there is a £10 million difference in their valuations of the striker.

Despite the current disparity in valuations, Inter Milan remains determined to continue talks with Arsenal in the hope of reaching an agreement for Balogun’s transfer to the Italian club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a top player and we deserve to earn a huge fee from his departure after his superb season out on loan last term.

If no one pays a reasonable fee for him, we can keep him as a backup to Gabriel Jesus, who has been our top striker.

Eddie Nketiah could be sold instead if the Englishman has suitors ready to splash the cash on him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…