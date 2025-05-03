Interest continues to grow in Arsenal player from Italy and England

Nuno Tavares, currently on loan at Lazio from Arsenal, is drawing significant attention in Italy following a series of standout performances in Rome. His displays have not only impressed Lazio, who are keen to retain him beyond the current campaign, but have also sparked interest from several other clubs, according to Just Arsenal sources.

Juventus are among the most notable suitors, closely monitoring Tavares as they consider reinforcing their left-back options. The Turin club’s interest is partly driven by the possible departure of Andrea Cambiaso, who could be sold for a fee in the region of €50–55 million. Juventus view Tavares as a cost-effective replacement, with his valuation reportedly less than half of Cambiaso’s potential sale price.

Interest in Tavares is not limited to Serie A. Premier League sides, including Nottingham Forest and Brighton, are also tracking his progress.

Despite Tavares suffering several muscle injuries during the season, Juventus remain determined to secure his services, underlining its urgency to address the left-back position. The transfer could be finalised during the Club World Cup in June, adding further intrigue to the situation.

Negotiations may yet become more complex, as Arsenal’s interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could open the door to a possible swap deal involving Tavares. This potential development adds another layer to what is already shaping up to be one of the summer’s most closely watched transfer sagas.

From Arsenal’s perspective, offloading Tavares will free up space in the squad for next season, raise some funds and reduce the wage bill. It is a shame that it has not worked out for him at Arsenal; he is undoubtedly a good player, he has shown that in Italy and whoever does sign him will get a player that will be an asset, as long as he can stay free of injury for a consistent period.