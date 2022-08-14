Interest in Arsenal man gaining momentum at La Liga club

Hector Bellerin has spent much of this summer holding out for a move back to Real Betis.

He had spent the last campaign on loan at the Spanish club, and he did very well for them.

His contributions helped them win the Spanish Cup, and they also nearly broke into the top four in Spain.

They want him back, but cannot pay what Arsenal has asked.

Bellerin wants a return to Seville, and he is even prepared to rip up his current Arsenal deal to join them.

However, a new report on Sport Witness claims Barcelona’s interest in his signature is growing.

The Spaniards reportedly do not trust Sergino Dest, and they consider Bellerin a better replacement for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to offload Bellerin from our books in this transfer window, and the full-back is also keen to leave us as soon as he can.

However, the smart thing to do is to make some money from his sale because he did well while on loan at Betis.

But if he wants to rip up his contract and leave for free, and there are no suitors willing to pay, we should allow him to get his wish.

Watch Mikel Arteta on Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…