According to The Sun, German side Bayer Leverkusen are on the hunt to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract basis.

It means that the Gunners will lose their Hale End graduate for nothing come the summer.

A lot of sides have shown interest the England U21 international in the part few years. This summer finally looks the time the young forward will depart the Emirates Stadium.

Born in London and raised in Lewisham, Nketiah started his career with Chelsea after being scouted at the age of nine while playing for south-east London Sunday team Hillyfielders.

He was released by the Blues in 2015, when he was playing U14 level.

The forward, who has 18 goals in 71 appearances for the North London outfit is keen to end his seven-year spell with them.

Chances have been hard to come by since he made his debut under Arsene Wenger in 2017.

It’s still to be seen whether any interested party push for a move for Nketiah either in the current winter transfer window or in the summer.

But with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at North London also up in the air, Mikel Arteta must convince the Englishman to stay for a further six months.

Folarin Balogun is certainly not ready for the step-up to the first team of Arsenal just now. He needs to go out on loan in January.

Thus, keeping Nketiah until the summer will be a rational decision, if the Gunners’ hierarchy don’t wish to bring a fresh body mid-season.

