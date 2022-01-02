Interest shown for Nketiah but he must stay at Arsenal until the summer

German club wants Arsenal star for free by Yash
According to The Sun, German side Bayer Leverkusen are on the hunt to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract basis.
It means that the Gunners will lose their Hale End graduate for nothing come the summer.
A lot of sides have shown interest the England U21 international in the part few years. This summer finally looks the time the young forward will depart the Emirates Stadium.
Born in London and raised in Lewisham, Nketiah started his career with Chelsea after being scouted at the age of nine while playing for south-east London Sunday team Hillyfielders.
He was released by the Blues in 2015, when he was playing U14 level.
The forward, who has 18 goals in 71 appearances for the North London outfit is keen to end his seven-year spell with them.
Chances have been hard to come by since he made his debut under Arsene Wenger in 2017.
It’s still to be seen whether any interested party push for a move for Nketiah either in the current winter transfer window or in the summer.
But with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at North London also up in the air, Mikel Arteta must convince the Englishman to stay for a further six months.
Folarin Balogun is certainly not ready for the step-up to the first team of Arsenal just now. He needs to go out on loan in January.
Thus, keeping Nketiah until the summer will be a rational decision, if the Gunners’ hierarchy don’t wish to bring a fresh body mid-season.
8 Comments
he should go this January we don’t need him
I disagree. If club can sell Nketiah they should do so this month. If club can bring in a new striker now he can spend the 2nd half of season getting used to Arteta’s system.
So next year we can start better prepared to challenge the upper-level teams in this league.
I don’t want Dusan. He has no interest in coming to Arsenal. It reminds of the Locatelli transfer saga. We should prioritize other targets. The kind of players that will do justice to the name on the front.
If that player has already been identified, is available and terms can be agreed between all relevant parties (including his Agent) within the month then OK Durand but we can still try to do that and keep Eddie, we don’t have to do one to enable the other, we can do both but unless we already have someone lined up with terms virtually agreed I think it’s doubtful that we will bring in a new goal scorer before the summer
The next appointment (or two) in that area is so important to what we can achieve next season we should’t do it just because
I also believe that Auba will come back into contention this season and maybe make a difference to what we eventually decide to do
You make a good point, and I’m sure Edu has been researching which striker would be the right choice.
Tomi, Sambi, Ramsdale, Tavares, Edu has done very well choosing the right players this year. I’m sure they have someone identified already, it’s just a question of funds.
Nketiah has never truly pushed on from U-23 form, and it’s time both parties parted ways. He’s strictly a poacher; doesn’t hold up play, create his own chances, or enable the wingers like Laca does.
These reasons are why he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. Why postpone a move?
I agree Durand, I doubt that Edu and his team ever stop the researching etc but I reckon they are scouting options now for the summer myself
I don’t think funds would be a problem, not least because of what you say about Tomi, Sambi, Ramsdale, Tavares and even White, we have shown that we will not automatically go for big names (at big cost) just because the media and to some degree us fans are pushing that, they will go for the right fit for the team right now and for the immediate future
I am not necessarily debating whether Eddie has a future at Arsenal or not on this post, just that it doesn’t make sense to me for him to go in January, for him as well as the Club
If he goes and we don’t bring somebody in who can hit the ground running we are very short of options in that position for the rest of the season
We don’t know what is going to happen with Auba, other than he is missing now for a few weeks, we have see that Balogun isn’t at that standard and letting him go somewhere on loan would be more useful than selling Eddie at this point, so we could be totally reliant on Laca staying fit, avoiding a positive COVID test, keeping his current form and playing for 90 minutes game after game in quick succession
Spot on FF.
Alright so, I am disappointed of yesterday but I remain hopeful. There’s a saying: “You dont win anything with kids”, and this is true.
We have the youngest squad in PL, yet are 4th. We need senior reinforcements immediately this month.
Our senior players include IMO Partey, Xhaka, White, Tierney, Laca. Laca will stay until summer before leaving, Auba I count to be off.
Xhaka again and again lets our team down. If it isnt conceding a penalty or losing possession under pressure, then its taking a red card for unnecessary, idiotic tackle. And he’s our senior player and been here for nearly 6 years!
AMN, Elneny, Partey, Pepe, Auba gone for at at least a month. We desperately need a midfielder to count on for the remainder of the season, if not 2.
Zakaria could be a cheap, decent purchase. He’s a good squad player to have around and could be available if Gladbach doesnt want to lose him for free. He’s not a starter for title-winning team but upgrade on Elneny.
Second midfielder needs to be already established, senior player. I read a wild rumor of Barca needing money and De Jong being available. I don’t believe it but quite the pipe dream it would be.
Tielemans would be my choice. 18 months left on contract and no extension coming. We could swoop in.