Interesting Bayern Munich stat gives Arsenal encouragement ahead of return clash

Arsenal may have just gotten another huge boost ahead of their Champions League second-leg match against Bayern Munich.

Looking at Bayern’s results, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 matches across all competitions. We can interpret this statistic as a significant boost for our Gunners, who will need some inspiration when they travel to Munich to face the UCL titans.

Next Wednesday, Bayern will face our Gunners at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match. The first leg finished in a 2-2 draw; therefore, whoever wins in Munich advances to the Champions League semi-finals.

As the Gunners prepare for that game, the fact that Bayern struggles to retain clean sheets indicates that they are a porous team and that if Arsenal are ruthless, they can score goals.

At the end of the day, whoever scores more and is defensively strong enough not to concede more next Wednesday advances to the semi-finals.

Arsenal have demonstrated this calendar year that they have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding only four goals in 11 league games — we need to see more of that next week.

Next week, the Gunners must remain defensively compact while also being merciless in front of goal. Hopefully Bayern will continue to concede goals, which is good news for the Gunners.

Darren N

