Interesting facts that show Arsenal can easily still easily catch the League leaders

Some critics have already excluded Arsenal from the Premier League title race. These critics draw attention to the fact that Arsenal has already dropped 12 points following their 1-0 loss to Newcastle, placing them 7 points behind the league leaders Liverpool and 5 behind Manchester City. They question the Gunners’ ability to make a comeback and turn things around.
Although there aren’t many Gooners interested in looking at the current Premier League table, I’d like us to do so. Here it is:
If you look at the table above, you’ll notice that it is the PL top 10 thus far this season.
Now let me share some interesting information and see if you agree with my thoughts. Apart from Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have played every one of the current top 10 teams in the league. It’s important to note that five of those eight games – which are games against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Spurs, Newcastle, and Bournemouth – have been on the road.
Notably, in these away games against Manchester City and Bournemouth, except for the Newcastle game, when our boys have dropped points away from home, they have been subjected to a red card.
Regrettably, they also dropped two points at home against Brighton, a match in which Declan Rice received a red card.
Arsenal has only played three of the current bottom 10 teams in the league. We’d imagine those teams in this bracket are struggling, and if the Gunners have a desire to win the league, they ought to beat them.
Even so, Arsenal can improve by beating their next opponents (the bottom ten) in the upcoming matches. All they need to do is defeat these top teams when they visit the Emirates Stadium, and they will finally satisfy their thirst for the Premier League title.
What do you think?
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think it’s a very interesting point, but we should also think that these teams at the bottom are more likely to retreat and protect you, if they at least attacked a little more it would be better for us because we are not demonstrating enough creative capacity to be able to overcome these setback barriers. maybe if odegaard returns from injury we will have more chances. his creativity or Nwaneri’s movement and thirst… maybe both? I don’t know why, but I feel like Arsenal would have an easier time facing Liverpool again than breaking through
Well, it was only a short time ago that there were articles and posts about how Arsenal never lost to the “top 6” clubs. Now we’re on about beating the bottom clubs.
Anyway, here’s another interesting fact (from the BBC website today):
“The only other clubs to recover a similarly sizeable gap as the one Arsenal must now overcome were Manchester United in 2002-03 and Manchester City in both 2013-14 and 2020-21, with each of those sides trailing by six points after 10 games.”
I don’t think it’s really a question of where Arsenal’s opponents are in the table, it’s down to whether Arsenal can beat them on the day. If they don’t improve pretty quickly then they won’t be joining the likes of Utd and Caity in successfully closing the current points gap to become title winners in May.
So many stats have been touted including one that no team had won the league, being in our position after ten games.
But the league is wide open for any of the top six current team to win, a keep saying the champions haven’t look convincing in Rodri absence
Well, the stat you quote (where’s it from, by the way?) is clearly incorrect as the one from the BBC which can be verified shows. However, it does indicate that it’s a feat accomplished on only three occasions so that should tell us something.
As some of us have been saying for a while now, it’s going to be a long, hard, slog with very probably more than a two-horse race for the title come May. City clearly aren’t playing well without Rodri but your earlier “wobbler”, Liverpool, keeps on going so one team falls back, but another takes over. Unfortunately, neither team is Arsenal currently.
Daniel O,
You say all we have to do is beat the bottom 10 teams in their next block of games, and then beat all the top 10 teams when they visit the Emirates finally satisfy their thirst for the title.
You make it sound so easy, but your forgetting one simple fact. This is Arsenal, and deep down you know as well as I do, that when push comes to shove they will find a way to blow it.
Although I personally think that ship has already sailed sadly.
And you’ve also got to take into account the Arteta factor, and that he has been totally clueless for most of this season. And I don’t see that changing any time soon.
So you and the other half glass full brigade keep on kidding yourself that Arsenal are still in the title race, but you know deep down that they ain’t going to win it. You just can’t bring yourself to admit it, come up with all the stats you like, you know its true. Except it and move on people.