Interesting facts that show Arsenal can easily still easily catch the League leaders

Some critics have already excluded Arsenal from the Premier League title race. These critics draw attention to the fact that Arsenal has already dropped 12 points following their 1-0 loss to Newcastle, placing them 7 points behind the league leaders Liverpool and 5 behind Manchester City. They question the Gunners’ ability to make a comeback and turn things around.

Although there aren’t many Gooners interested in looking at the current Premier League table, I’d like us to do so. Here it is:

If you look at the table above, you’ll notice that it is the PL top 10 thus far this season.

Now let me share some interesting information and see if you agree with my thoughts. Apart from Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have played every one of the current top 10 teams in the league. It’s important to note that five of those eight games – which are games against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Spurs, Newcastle, and Bournemouth – have been on the road.

Notably, in these away games against Manchester City and Bournemouth, except for the Newcastle game, when our boys have dropped points away from home, they have been subjected to a red card.

Regrettably, they also dropped two points at home against Brighton, a match in which Declan Rice received a red card.

Arsenal has only played three of the current bottom 10 teams in the league. We’d imagine those teams in this bracket are struggling, and if the Gunners have a desire to win the league, they ought to beat them.

Even so, Arsenal can improve by beating their next opponents (the bottom ten) in the upcoming matches. All they need to do is defeat these top teams when they visit the Emirates Stadium, and they will finally satisfy their thirst for the Premier League title.

What do you think?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…