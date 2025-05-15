Interesting reason given for why Arsenal loanee no longer gets game time

Arsenal have not managed to extract consistent performances from Marquinhos since his arrival, which has led to the majority of his time at the club being spent away on loan. The young attacker is currently on a temporary spell at Cruzeiro, where he had been receiving steady game time until early May.

With little indication that he will become a key figure at the Emirates, Arsenal are reportedly hoping to arrange a permanent departure. In line with this objective, specific clauses were included in the terms of his loan agreement with Cruzeiro.

Contract Clauses Impacting Game Time

Marquinhos has shown a clear desire to secure a long-term home, and it would be expected that he would view his time at Cruzeiro as an opportunity to impress. However, despite his earlier involvement, he is no longer featuring regularly for the Brazilian side.

As reported by Itatiaia, the reason for his absence is linked to a contractual clause. According to the report, continued appearances by Marquinhos would activate a condition requiring Cruzeiro to sign him on a permanent basis. In light of this, the club have opted to bench the player in order to avoid triggering the clause.

This situation places Marquinhos in a difficult position. Although he is keen to perform and earn a move, he is being restricted due to financial considerations. The clause, however, will expire at the end of June, at which point Cruzeiro will be free to utilise him without any automatic obligation to buy.

Marquinhos Facing an Uncertain Future

While this arrangement may benefit Cruzeiro financially, it is far from ideal for Marquinhos. Spending two months without competitive action could make it more challenging for him to regain his place in the team. Match sharpness and squad dynamics could shift during his absence, making a return to regular football less straightforward.

Nonetheless, his previous displays on loan may be enough to attract attention from other clubs, should Arsenal decide to recall him. Marquinhos still has the opportunity to impress and potentially earn a permanent deal with Cruzeiro or another interested side before the close of the season.

