Interesting twist develops in the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal is one of the teams that is looking to sign RB Salzburg’s midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The teenage star has emerged as one of Europe’s top players in recent seasons as he continues to shine for the Austrian side.

He is one player that most top European sides will want to sign and Arsenal is one of the teams looking to land him.

The Gunners have been looking for a new attacking midfielder after they missed out on the signing of Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window.

Szoboszlai is an alternative that they have identified, however, the Gunners face serious competition for his signature.

Football Insider has now revealed the latest development on his future and it might not be good news for Arsenal.

The report claims that RB Leipzig is close to agreeing on a deal for his transfer that will see him sign for them in January but return to Salzburg on loan for the rest of the season.

Both teams are owned by Red Bull, while the player will not be forced to sign for the German side, they might convince him to join them instead of Arsenal.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will be prepared to rival them in the next transfer window.