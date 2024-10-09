Let’s hope that Arsenal survive this international break better than the last one

the last international break was nightmarish, let’s pray it goes smoother this time round.

After we beat Southampton at the Emirates this weekend, we now see the return of probably the most detested period of the in-season calender which is the international break. This season we’ve already seen the break come in record time after going for the first one after only the third game of the season, this has contributed to the congested fixture schedule and injuries have been the consequence of this. The Gunners have already witnessed the negative effects of this break first hand given how we were rocked by injuries to key men during the last set of international fixtures.

The key players who got injured for us last time out were Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Ødegaard, despite the former making a fairly quick recovery, it was Ødegaard that got deemed a long term absentee after the seriousness of the injury was revealed with further scans at the club. This left us in a precarious position given the fixtures we had coming after that break. We did manage to come out those difficult run of fixtures unscathed however the presence of our skipper would have been the difference between a draw and a win in some of those fixtures.

With this break coming up, anyone of an Arsenal affiliation will be hoping that our key players who’ve been called up to their respective countries come out unscathed at the end of the break with hopefully not too much game time accumulated over that time.

The run after the break will not be easy, we’ll have to play Liverpool, Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea before another set of international fixtures come calling, so it is paramount that we have minimal to no injury worries after this break so that we can keep grinding out the results we need.

What are your thoughts on the next set of international fixtures gooners, Will we fare better injury wise this time round?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…