Intermediary ready to tell Dybala what Arsenal can offer to him if he joins them

Arsenal is looking to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer at the end of this season.

He is leaving Juventus after seven years following his failure to agree on the terms of a new contract with the Old Lady.

Dybala is one of the world’s finest players and although injuries have been a problem for him, he can still deliver for a top club.

He might be the superstar Arsenal need for their rebuilding job and signing him seems possible for the Gunners.

Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims he has sent intermediaries to find out what several European clubs can offer to him as a free agent.

It is believed they spoke to clubs in England, particularly Arsenal and Tottenham, which means the Gunners have made their offer known.

The report then claims the attacker will sit down with the intermediary to discuss the offers he has received. If Arsenal has clarified their intention, he will know what the Gunners can offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Technically speaking, Dybala would be an excellent signing for us and he could drive us to new heights. However, is that enough?

The attacker has been struggling with injuries and the Premier League is a tougher competition to play in. He might not be fit enough to make an impact at the Emirates if he moves to Arsenal.