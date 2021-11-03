International boss gives inside track on Arsenal star’s involvement this weekend

Steve Clarke has revealed that Arsenal are ‘hopeful’ that Kieran Tierney will be will involved against Watford this weekend.

The defender has been missing since taking on Crystal Palace two weeks ago, with Nuno Tavares stepping up in his place ever since.

The former Celtic man may well be a little worried about his long-term role as first-choice following the emergence of his back-up, although Tavares has some way to go to prove he can provide consistently.

Tierney will likely be eager to return to the fold to nail down his place in Arteta’s first-team plans, and Scotland boss Clarke is expecting him to prove himself ready for the international break next week, and hints at his involvement this weekend also.

“I think Kieran will be on the plane and, if he’s on the plane, he’ll be fit,” Clarke said via the Standard.

“That’s my opinion but look, you have to respect the club and the club are telling us he’s working his way back to fitness.

“They’re hopeful he could be involved this weekend [against Watford] but if he [only] gets a few days training in, then fine. We don’t play until a week on Friday, so he’s got time on his side. I expect that Kieran will be fit.”

I wouldn’t be starting Tierney unless he was back to 100% and without risk of triggering his previous injury, as Nuno has strong form and is well worthy of considering an extended run in the team regardless.

Patrick