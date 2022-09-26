International boss hints at dropping Arsenal star from World Cup squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has hinted that William Saliba and Eduardo Camavinga could miss out on the World Cup in Qatar in favour of ‘vital, experienced players’.

The two young future stars were both named in the starting line-up to take on Denmark yesterday, with Les Bleus having already missed out on top spot in the group, but both were hauled off at half-time.

Deschamps has now explained his decision in making the double change at the break, before highlighting the importance of having his more experienced players back for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I don’t think it’s a shipwreck, we also had a lot of chances but we were ineffective, we made some errors when playing out from the back,” the France boss said after full-time (via the Mirror).

“It’s a young French side, where the majority of the players don’t have experience at the very highest level. It’s not a question of formations, but when you have four corners and a Danish player is left alone each time, you can play with three, five or twelve at the back, it doesn’t change a thing.

“There’s no need to worry, the fact that the players with international experience are coming back will do us good. Cama was not in the best mood, it can happen. He has not been with us for a long time and he’s starting the match already. He was not the only one either. It will serve him well for the future just as it will serve others.”

“Obviously we have young, quality players who are learning but the important thing is to recover all our vital, experienced players for two months’ time.”

While it can’t hurt for Saliba to be in and around the senior France squad, they have a wealth of strong centre-backs to choose from, including Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Dayot Upamecano, Joules Kounde and Liverpool’s Konate, so it wouldn’t be the biggest shock if he was to miss out on the squad for the tournament, but hopefully he has shown enough to get the nod for a place, as that experience could be huge in his development.

