International boss urges key Arsenal target to snub Gunners move

Ghana manager Charles Akonnor has told Thomas Partey to stay with Atletico Madrid, and snub the interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The midfielder has been heavy-linked with a move to North London throughout this season, whilst he enjoyed a standout campaign with his current side, and he is believed to be keen on making the switch.

His international boss has since urged him to stay in Spain and sign a new deal with his current employers Atletico, who are claimed to have tabled an offer included an increased release clause in order to fend off interest.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play,” he told the Mirror.

“With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. Arsenal fans will kill me [for saying he shouldn’t move].

“I hope that, and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”

While Arsenal are not guaranteed to finish in the top four next season, playing in a tougher division like in England would surely only raise the game of players, although one can be forgiven for wanting to be playing in Europe’s elite competition.

We can offer Partey a place in an exciting time for a club with a rich history, and be a part of our side as we look to build on an exciting new era at the Emirates, and the 27 year-old could well be the missing link that could well propel us up the table.

Will Arsenal’s recent lack of Champions League football hold us back in the transfer market?

Patrick