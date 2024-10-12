International Breaks: The Gift That Keeps On Taking from Arsenal

First, it was Riccardo Calafiori, and then it was Martin Odegaard. Now it’s Bukayo Saka. That’s three of Arsenal’s starting outfield players who will spend time on the sidelines due to the farce that is international football.

Arsenal hasn’t fielded a full-strength first XI all season long because of injuries our players picked up in exchange for the privilege of putting money in UEFA’s bank account. What an honour (insert sarcasm).

Because let’s be honest, that’s really what this is all about. There is no sporting reason whatsoever to have two international breaks in consecutive months after a summer where both the Copa America and Euros Cup were played. However, there is a strong monetary incentive for UEFA and FIFA (who I prefer to call THIEFA) to stage these meaningless contests and pass them off as legitimate sporting events.

Martin Odegaard will probably be out until November (if not longer) because Norway vs. Slovenia couldn’t wait? Really? Seriously? Was England vs. Greece so important, that an already overworked Bukayo Saka had to be risked? For the UEFA Nations League? A pretend trophy with no historical legacy that absolutely no one cares about winning or ever will? What footballer is going to build their legacy by balling out in the Nations League?

Let’s be honest. The only reason UEFA contrived the Nations League in the first place was to put a silk hat on the pig that the “international friendly” has become. The entire point of international friendlies is obsolete now that everyone in the world can witness top-tier club football via cable and the Internet. UEFA and THIEFA know it. But they can’t fill their coffers if they aren’t holding footballers hostage to their unrestrained greed.

So, we end up with international breaks; the gift that keeps on taking. It’s supposed to be an honor to get called up for your national team, and it is when that call-up is to compete for a World Cup or a Copa America or an African Cup of Nations title. These are legacy events that turn footballers into legends.

But there isn’t a footballer in Europe who is going to enthrall their grandkids with tales of winning the Nations League. There isn’t an under-fire coach of a European national team who is going to save their jobs by winning the Nations League. Whether you’re a coach or a player, if winning the Nations League is the top item on your C.V., you don’t have an international C.V. worth talking about. That’s never going to change.

It’s much more likely that today’s players will look back and marvel at how they survived playing so many worthless games for fake trophies like the Nations League without falling out in a heap.

The great Arsene Wenger once likened international call-ups to someone forcing you to lend them your car, then running it into the ground and leaving it by the roadside….and sticking you with the repair bills and inconvenience of not being able to use your car.

It was an apt analogy, and that was a decade ago. Player workloads have only grown since then. Never mind the fact that Wenger was too kind in his description. No sooner do you get your car (player) back up and running, than the same people who ran it into the ground and offered you no compensation will pop back up and demand you lend them your car again. That’s adding insult to injury.

Players are becoming increasingly vocal about the necessity of reducing their workloads. Yes, they make a lot of money, but that’s really beside the point. The human body’s limits do not expand with the size of a player’s wage packet. If there isn’t serious action taken to reduce player workloads in the near future, a player strike would not come as a surprise.

The best place to start shaving games is international friendlies. Arsenal is set to play Liverpool and they will be without Martin Odegaard. It’s quite likely Bukayo Saka will be missing too. The title was decided by just two points last year, and this year is shaping up to be just as competitive.

The competitive balance of one of the EPL’s most important fixtures will be shifted heavily in Liverpool’s favor because of injuries Arsenal’s two best players, incurred while playing meaningless football games that no one cares about. The Nations League.

Call it whatever you want and it’s still a farce. Piling whipped cream and strawberries on cow puckey won’t make it Belgian Waffles. And that’s exactly what mid-season international breaks are: cow puckey.

E MCC

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…