International report: Gabriel and Martinelli get runout with Brazil Under 23 team

Arsenal’s latest international report on their stars covers the Brazilian Under 23 team which has two members of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A majority of the club’s stars are currently on international duty with their respective nations and the Brazilian junior team has the pleasure of using the talents of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players are an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad and the club watched them in their latest game for their nation and delivered an update on their website.

The Brazil Olympic team faced off with Serbia’s Under 21 team in an international friendly and the South Americans ran out 3-0 winners.

The Brazilians scored once in the first half and twice after the interval to down their opponents.

Gabriel was on for the entirety of the game and put in a fine performance to help them keep a clean sheet.

Martinelli played for 73 minutes before being replaced and he was one of their influential stars in the game.

The Olympic games come up later in the year and it remains unclear if the Gunners will allow both players to join up with their national team in the competition.