International Round-up: which Arsenal Women are likely to progress their hopes of Olympics qualification??

Over this women’s international break, most women’s national teams have had the chance to play and are still playing for a spot in next year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

16 Arsenal Women were called up to help their national teams battle for a spot in the Olympics. Here’s how they’ve been getting on thus far:

Australia

Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Steph Catley linked up with the Australian women’s national team, the Matildas.

In their quest for qualifications for the Olympics, they have won two key games this international break, beating Iran 2-0 and the Philippines 8-0. They now just have to beat Chinese Taipei to make it to the Round 3 qualifying stage, which will be played between February 24th and 28th, 2024.

Netherlands

Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema (after a one-year hiatus due to injury) Miedema linked up with the Dutch women’s squad for their Nations League clash this international break. The Dutch top group is A1 (though they are tied at 6 points with England’s Lionesses). The Netherlands beat Scotland 4-0 last week and are set to face them in the return leg on Tuesday. They’ll be hoping to win the group, as only group leaders qualify. Their group consists of England, Belgium, and Scotland.

England

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy made the Lionesses squad for this international break. Beth Mead missed out due to Sarina Wiegman’s assessment of her match fitness.

The Lionesses will be hoping to take their dominance to the Paris Olympics after conquering the Euros and having a good performance in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (they reached the finals, losing out to Spain).

As highlighted above, they are in the same Nations League group as the Netherlands (tied with the Dutch but second); they have to win this group for direct qualification for the Olympics. Last week, they beat Belgium 1-0; they have a return leg to win Tuesday evening.

Austria

Manuela Zinsberger honored her Austrian call-up for this international break.

The Austrian women’s team is second in Group A2, trailing France by 5 points. It will take something magical for them to qualify for the Olympics. During this international break, they have already beaten Portugal 2-1. They face them again Tuesday night in a return leg of the Nations League.

Norway

Frida Maanum linked up with her Norwegian national teammates last week.

They are at the bottom of Group A2. Group A2 has them (Norway), France, Austria, and Portugal. They lost to France 2-1 last week. They have a second game against France on Tuesday; hopefully they will redeem themselves. It is unlikely they’ll qualify for the Olympics.

Denmark

Katherine Kuhl linked up with her Danish Nation teammates last week. The Danes top Group A3. They are three points ahead of Germany. They are likely to win the group. Their group also includes Wales and Iceland. Last week, they beat Iceland 1-0. They play Wales on Tuesday night in another Nations League fixture.

Spain

Laia Codina linked up with her fellow World Cup winning teammates last week. Spain, at the top of Group A4, has a perfect record after three games. They beat Italy 1-0 last week and will be hoping to keep their perfect streak alive when they play Switzerland on Tuesday night. Spain look highly likely to qualify for the Olympics. Their group also includes Sweden.

Sweden

Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig, and Amanda Ilestedt were called up to the Swedish women’s team squad for this international break.

They are second in Group A4. They have to beat Spain for the top spot to qualify for the Olympics. They beat Switzerland 1-0 last week and are to play Italy Tuesday night in another Nations League fixture. Lina Hurtig was unable to join her national team, staying at Arsenal for rehabilitation on an injury.

Canada

The Canada women’s team already qualified for the Olympics, meaning Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse will be in Paris for next summer’s Olympics 2024.

Republic of Ireland

As for in-form Katie McCabe, her Irish women’s national team side will not feature in the Paris Olympics. Ireland plays in the Nation’s League B. It is worth noting that, with a perfect record in their League B clashes, they are poised to get promoted to League A. Last week, the Girls in Green beat Albania 5-1 (McCabe scored a hat trick and assisted the other two goals). On Tuesday, they once again play Albania in the return leg of their Nations League clash.

