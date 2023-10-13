International roundup – How our Arsenal stars got on with Gabriel on the scoresheet

Gooners on international duty

Some of our Gooners took the pitch for their countries last night in the second international break of the season, which saw five of our Arsenal players grace the pitch and plenty of involvement from everyone.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus played in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Thursday night, Gabriel played a full 90 minutes and managed to score a goal just after half time to put the Brazilian team in front 1-0, after a set-piece corner was whipped into the box, Gabriel got his head on it and fired the ball into the back of the net, beating the Venezuela keeper and putting Brazil a goal up.

Jesus didn’t start but was brought on at the 59th minute mark and had a good game but didn’t see much of the ball. Venezuela managed to get a late goal in the 85th minute from an overhead bicycle kick from Eduard Bello that saw Brazil walk away sharing the points and will look to focus on their game against Uruguay next week.

Martin Odegaard started for Norway in their 4-0 win against Cyrus, Odegaard played 78 minutes and had a shot on target and a shot off target throughout his time on the pitch, completing 64/71 passes, he made a huge impact in midfield and helped Norway walk away comfortable winners and will now look to focus on their game against Spain.

Jacob Kiwior started for Poland in their 2-0 win over Faroe Islands and played a full 90 minutes, playing a huge part in his country keeping a clean sheet, Kiwior had an impressive game, keeping his defence strong and drifting into the midfield to try build up play. Poland plays against Moldova next week in the 8th round of the EURO Qualifications where they will need to get three points if they want to go through.

Mohammed Elneny started for Egypt in their friendly 1-0 victory over Zambia, playing the first 45 minutes then being brought off after half time, a good shift for our midfielder, after a long time without some good minutes, he had an impressive first half and Arsenal fans would have been stoked to see him get some minutes. Egypt play Algeria next week for another friendly.

And finally, David Raya made the bench for Spain’s 2-0 victory over Scotland, Spain plays fellow teammate Matin Odegaard Norway next week and will look to qualify from the 2024 EUROS, only two points off each other in Group A and could be an important match to see who will qualify.

Tonight, England will face off against Australia at Wembley, which could see the use of Eddie Nketiah, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale, and Japan face off against Canada where we are likely to see our Tomiyasu make an appearance.

Daisy Mae

