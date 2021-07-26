International star set to leave Arsenal for free after latest developments

Arsenal are claimed to have failed in negotiations over a new contract for goalkeeper Karl Hein, with him now expected to leave the club on a free.

The 19 year-old is already a regular starter for his country Estonia, but is yet to make his senior competitive debut for the Gunners, and with the likes of James Hillson and Arthur Okonkwo also in contention to be the club’s third-choice for the campaign, and with Bernd Leno and a new arrival expected to be regulars in the first-team squad, he may believe he would have better chances elsewhere.

Hein did get the nod to play in pre-season however, coming off the bench at half-time in both friendlies with Hibernian and Rangers, albeit in the absence of Leno, but manager Mikel Arteta has already confirmed that the London-born Okonkwo was set to be third-choice this term.

Iceland international Runar Alex Runarsson is set to leave on loan next week, and in that report, Football.London revealed the latest development surrounding the Estonian also, claiming he is now ‘likely’ to leave for nothing when his current contract ends next summer.

Watching him for his country, he clearly has ability between the sticks, and it would be a shame to lose a player with the potential to be a regular starter in the future, but the club appears to be favouring Okonkwo who is of the same age.

From what I’ve seen in pre-season, they both have a lot to learn, and while I clearly haven’t seen as much as the coaching staff, I would favour Hein on what limited time I have been able to look closely at the two.

Patrick