International team-mate talks up Arsenal move for key target

Bundesliga defender Kasim Nuhu has talked up a move for Thomas Partey to join Arsenal this summer, citing the Premier League as the ‘best league in the world’.

Our club is strongly linked with a move to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder in the coming window, with his club believed to be keen on convincing him to sign an extension to his current contract.

The La Liga giants have so far failed to agree terms on a new deal with their first-team star, with a view to increasing his current release clause, which is believed to be set at €50 Million.

There are numerous reports claiming the player is keen to swap his current club for Arsenal, and his international team-mate has now insisted he would be ‘happy for him’, while talking up the English top division as the best.

“Atletico Madrid is a very good club so he [Partey] is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal is also one of the biggest,” Nuhu said.

“For me, it is his decision because playing in Atletico Madrid is the same as playing in Arsenal.

“The two teams always make the same category in the league fighting for the third and fourth place to play in the Champions League but as we all know the Premiership is the best league in the world so if he joins Arsenal, I will be happy for him.”

This story is going to continue to run until the summer unless a new contract is thrashed out, although I struggle to believe we will be unchallenged in a bid to sign him from Atletico this summer, but he would no doubt be a huge upgrade on our current options as the mainstay of the defensive midfield role.

Do you think our club is prioritising Partey’s transfer? Could the star be using our interest for improved terms?

Patrick