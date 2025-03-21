International window curse strikes again as Arsenal may have another injured player

Arsenal has often struggled with player fitness during international breaks, and it looks like they could be facing more injury concerns after this recent window. As with every club, the risk of losing key players during international duty is always present, and Arsenal will be hoping that these injuries do not materialise.

The Gunners are still in a race with Liverpool for the Premier League title, and they have a crucial Champions League tie against Real Madrid coming up. To stand the best chance in these important matches, Arsenal will need all of their top players available. However, they could face a setback following an injury sustained by Riccardo Calafiori during Italy’s match last night. According to the Daily Mail, Calafiori suffered an awkward fall during the game, landing poorly, which led to concerns over a serious knee injury.

This injury comes as a blow to Arsenal, as Calafiori has been struggling with fitness issues in the past. Losing him for a prolonged period could prove detrimental to the club’s chances, especially as they remain in key battles in both the Premier League and the Champions League. The defender has been a valuable option for the Gunners, and his absence could cause a significant hole in their squad, which they cannot afford.

The issue of injuries during international breaks has long been a headache for many clubs, and Arsenal is no exception. While the club respects players’ commitments to their national teams, the timing of these injuries can be frustrating, particularly when the club is in the midst of vital fixtures. Calafiori’s injury is especially concerning as he is Arsenal’s second-choice left-back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly being the preferred option. However, given Lewis-Skelly’s disciplinary record, the loss of Calafiori for an extended period could place additional pressure on the squad.

Arsenal will be hoping for positive news on Calafiori’s condition in the coming days, but they must also prepare for the possibility of his absence during this critical part of the season. The club’s focus will now be on managing their squad’s fitness while navigating through these crucial upcoming fixtures.

