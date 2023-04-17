Interesting omen about Leicester says Arsenal will win the title this season

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table and will finish the weekend there, but there are still uncertainties over whether they will win the title.

Nonetheless, some Arsenal fans predict that their team will be crowned champions this summer. This report is for you if you are one of them.

An intriguing rumour is going around that whenever Leicester is relegated, Arsenal wins the Premier League.

This idea is based on the fact that the last two times Leicester has been relegated, Arsenal has won the league. When Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Derby County were relegated in 2002, Arsenal won both the Premier League and the FA Cup. The same happened in the 2003-04 season, when Arsenal beat Leicester on the penultimate day of the season, relegating the Foxes along with Leeds and Wolverhampton.

Again, right now, Leicester City is on the verge of relegation; they are now 19th in the Premier League table and will almost certainly drop to the Championship next season unless something exceptional happens in the coming weeks.

Arsenal is now top of the league with 73 points (before they face West Ham) and has only eight games remaining. Man City is closing in on them, and if they drop points, the Cityzens might win the league.

We know, though, that Arsenal will come through. And if this Leicester notion is correct, they will lift it. Yes, it could just be a superstition, but history is on Arsenal’s side.

Daniel O

———————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids