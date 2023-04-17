Interesting omen about Leicester says Arsenal will win the title this season

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table and will finish the weekend there, but there are still uncertainties over whether they will win the title.
Nonetheless, some Arsenal fans predict that their team will be crowned champions this summer. This report is for you if you are one of them.
An intriguing rumour is going around that whenever Leicester is relegated, Arsenal wins the Premier League.
This idea is based on the fact that the last two times Leicester has been relegated, Arsenal has won the league. When Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Derby County were relegated in 2002, Arsenal won both the Premier League and the FA Cup. The same happened in the 2003-04 season, when Arsenal beat Leicester on the penultimate day of the season, relegating the Foxes along with Leeds and Wolverhampton.
Again, right now, Leicester City is on the verge of relegation; they are now 19th in the Premier League table and will almost certainly drop to the Championship next season unless something exceptional happens in the coming weeks.
Arsenal is now top of the league with 73 points (before they face West Ham) and has only eight games remaining. Man City is closing in on them, and if they drop points, the Cityzens might win the league.
We know, though, that Arsenal will come through. And if this Leicester notion is correct, they will lift it. Yes, it could just be a superstition, but history is on Arsenal’s side.
Daniel O
I’ll tell you something even spookier. That no one has picked up on.The last 3 occasions we’ve won the title we’ve beaten Everton 4-0.
2004,2002,1998 & the prev two titles 1989(was 3-1) & 70-71 was 4-0 again.
So 4 of the last 5 titles & it was v.close to 5 out of five.Now that’s spooky.
Wishful thinking at best. I think we’ve blown it, unless we go and beat City at the Etihad. Not saying we can’t but the evidence currently is hardly compelling
Agree with the fixtures we have left believe we will drop more points cannot see us getting a result at City if we defend like we have in the last 2 games they will destroy us they know how to get the job done and also have the squad to cope w.ith the other competitions they are in expect them to win it by quite a few points in the end!
True. If we cant beat a poor West Ham and Liverpool side, i don’t know how were expected to cope with City, Brighton and Newcastle. Anyway stranger things have happened but i won’t be losing any sleep thinking that will happen
We could only win EPL:
– If Guardiola would like to make his ex-assistant happy
– Or if the sheikh tells Guardiola to focus on UCL
– Or if Man City would like to avoid allegations about their EPL domination in the last six years. Letting Arsenal win will also prevent EPL from being a one-horse race
We’ll see whether Man City will play seriously or not
I pray they slip up somewhere, probably Brighton, however i think they smell blood
Maybe Everton, Chelsea or Brentford can stop Man City