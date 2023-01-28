Intriguing development on Arsenal Women’s goalkeeping front… by Michelle

Birmingham City Football Club (BCFC) announced yesterday that 21-year-old former England youth international goalkeeper Fran Stenson has been recalled from her season-long loan by her parent club Arsenal. Stenson joined Arsenal in 2019 and after spells on loan at various clubs she joined BCFC on loan in July but Stenson has only played one match this season for BCFC.

Arsenal have not, as yet, confirmed the move and indeed Stenson is still showing as ‘on loan’ in the Arsenal squad list. It may be that Stenson will move to another WSL club on loan to increase her potential time on the pitch.

Or it may be that Stenson will join Arsenal’s first team squad as another ‘home grown’ player which would increase Eidevall’s squad to 7 homegrown players, after Jordan Nobbs left the gunners, signing for Aston Villa.

This move will further spark fears amongst Gooners that Austrian international Manu Zinsberger is making a move away from Arsenal after signing for the club in 2019. Zinsberger, who won the Golden Glove 2022 after keeping the most clean-sheets across the Barclays Women’s Super League in the 2011-22 season.

Who will be saving goals for Arsenal Women this season? Zinsberger, Marckese, D’Angelo or Stenson?

What are your thoughts on this recall? Is it to increase Eidevall’s ‘homegrown’ players therefore increasing his international options? He is still on the hunt for a prolific goalscorer to replace Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema who are both out longterm with ACL injuries after all. .Is it just a move from on-loan to BCFC to on-loan to another club increase her game time? If Stenson comes into the first team Arsenal squad there would be 4 goalkeepers, that’s at least one too many in my book.. Could Marckese be put out on loan? Or could this be the confirmation that Zinsberger is moving on to pastures new, hence the signing of Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo in the January transfer window?

The mind boggles.. Please let me know your thoughts Gooners?

By Michelle Maxwell

