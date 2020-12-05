Invincible reckons this current Arsenal player is underrated

Arsenal has several players that are always in the spotlight whether they are effective or not.

Others hardly find the spotlight regardless of how much work they do and one of them is Mohamed Elneny, Gilberto Silva reckons.

Gilberto himself was an underrated member of the Arsenal first team during his playing days.

The Brazilian midfielder was part of the Arsenal team that won their last Premier League trophy by going through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

He was also a midfielder like Elneny and he should know a good one when he sees one.

He was speaking about the Egyptian being left on the bench in Arsenal’s 2-1 home loss against Wolves in their last Premier League game.

He says that although people hardly recognise his contribution, he is one player that brings stability to Arsenal and he has the ability to be an important member of this first team.

“Elneny was on the bench, but for me, despite the fact that not many people give him credit, I still believe that he’s got the ability to be a part of the team, to be a bit of stability,” Silva said on his Invisible Wall Show podcast.

“He works simple and effectively, don’t expect him to be in the spotlight, he’s a player who makes others play, you know, he’s there in front of the defenders playing simple nice and effective.”