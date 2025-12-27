Bergkamp
Invincible squad versus The Arsenal of today up front

Dennis Bergkamp (Getty Images)

This is my third article, after discussing our defence and midfield options and my preference for a 4-2-4 line-up.

Here are the forward players from both sides, and I’ve included Pires for obvious reasons.
Invincibles :
Reyes – Bergkamp – Wiltord – Henry – Kanu – Alliadiere-Pires.
Today :
Gyokeres – Havertz – Gabriel, Martinelli – Saka – Jesus – Trossard – Madueke.
Just look at the names in the Invincible squad!!
There really is no comparison in my opinion, so here are my selections..
Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Reyes.
Second = Kanu, Wiltord, Saka, Martinelli.
Third = Havertz, Trossard, Jesus, Madueke
So here is my final lineup.
Lehman
Timber – Campbell – Gabriel – Cole
Vieira (C) Rice
Reyes – Bergkamp – Henry – Pires.
What a fantastic line-up and who would I choose to manage them? Arsene Wenger.
Coach? Mikel Arteta
Owner? Josh Kronkie
David Dein and Bertha to work alongside each other.
There you have it, folks, what’s your front line, manager, coach, owner and backroom names?
ken1945 

______________________________________________________________________
Premier League Trophy
Maybe Arsenal should focus on winning one competition
Why Gyokeres is not an upgrade on Jesus or Havertz
Let’s not forget that Arteta’s job is on the line this season
  1. —————–Raya
    —Timber—Campbell—Magahlase–Calofori
    ————-Vieira —Rice
    —-Saka—–Berkamp—–Pires
    ——-‘———-Henry

    Manager – The legendary Arsne Wenger
    Opener Josh Kroenke’
    David Dein & Berta is fine – Sporting DC
    Set piece Coach- Nicolas Jover
    Defense Coach- Mikel Arteta

    Cole is too one dimensional for the modern game.

    Reyes blows too hot and cold

    This would be a mouth watering line up to face the theater of dream in any era

