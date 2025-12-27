Invincible squad versus The Arsenal of today up front

This is my third article, after discussing our defence and midfield options and my preference for a 4-2-4 line-up.

Here are the forward players from both sides, and I’ve included Pires for obvious reasons.

Invincibles :

Reyes – Bergkamp – Wiltord – Henry – Kanu – Alliadiere-Pires.

Today :

Gyokeres – Havertz – Gabriel, Martinelli – Saka – Jesus – Trossard – Madueke.

Just look at the names in the Invincible squad!!

There really is no comparison in my opinion, so here are my selections..

Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Reyes.

Second = Kanu, Wiltord, Saka, Martinelli.

Third = Havertz, Trossard, Jesus, Madueke

So here is my final lineup.

Lehman

Timber – Campbell – Gabriel – Cole

Vieira (C) Rice

Reyes – Bergkamp – Henry – Pires.

What a fantastic line-up and who would I choose to manage them? Arsene Wenger.

Coach? Mikel Arteta

Owner? Josh Kronkie

David Dein and Bertha to work alongside each other.

There you have it, folks, what’s your front line, manager, coach, owner and backroom names?

ken1945