Invincible still does not understand Arteta’s decision on Raya and Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign David Raya when he already had Aaron Ramsdale seems justified to most fans now because Raya has been an impressive signing for the Gunners.

However, not everyone still thinks he made the right call, and former Gunners’ number one, Jens Lehmann, is one of them.

Raya joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford and has been a good player, justifying why Arsenal pursued him years earlier.

The Gunners finally had their hands on a player who has become one of the best goalkeepers in the league this season.

However, Lehmann insists Arsenal did not need to sign Raya because Ramsdale was delivering fine performances for them at the Emirates.

“I never ever understood the (Aaron) Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who’s never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense,” Lehmann told the Daily Mail.

“The keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has proven to be a fantastic addition to our squad this season, and we need to support him.

It does not make sense to continue questioning Arteta’s decision on his goalkeeper choice when the new first choice has been doing a good job.