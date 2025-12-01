Invincibles vs Arteta’s Arsenal, Who Makes the Combined Defence?

During a debate on another article, it was suggested that a comparison of Arsene Wenger’s Invincible squad be made with Mikel Arteta’s top of the current PL squad. I decided to have a go at this and have broken it down into three sections, depending on the response. Defence, Midfield and Attack will be the three articles, so let us get started with my opinion and it will be interesting to see yours.
Assessing The Goalkeepers
Lehman vs Raya: While I recognise the part Raya has played in our brilliant defensive game, I am never comfortable with the way he plays out from the back and he is always susceptible to the lob. Likewise, Lehman’s antics were sometimes bordering on the maniacal side of things. I am going for Lehman with a rating of 9 just above Raya with a rating of 8.
Reviewing The Defence
Right back. Lauren vs Timber: It has been a pleasure watching Timber going forward and developing such a good bond with Saka, something that Ben White has also done. Lauren was so competitive and never seemed to put a foot wrong, although his penalties were suspect to say the least. I am going for Timber with a rating of 9 just above Lauren with a rating of 8.
Left back. Califiori vs Cole: Califiori seems to have overcome his injury problems and brings more than just a defensive frame of mind to the game. His powerful and accurate shots are great to see. Cole is the best left back I have ever had the privilege to watch and it was such a pity he left us. Nothing more to say. I am going for Cole with a rating of 10 above Califiori with a rating of 8.
Centre backs: This is a minefield of conflicting thoughts, do I do the players separately or as a twosome? Campbell and Toure, Saliba and Gabriel, just so hard to call, but I have gone for Gabriel and Campbell, banking on Saliba to become even better as he gets older. Campbell with a rating of 9, Gabriel with a rating of 10, Saliba with a rating of 8.9 and Toure with a rating of 8.5.
So here is my line up: Lehman, Timber, Campbell, Gabriel and Cole. Reserve keeper Arrizabalaga. Reserve back four Lauren, Toure, Saliba and Califiori. White, Hincapie, Mosquera and Clichy as even more back up. For those of us lucky enough to have seen these players, what is your view on my selection?
Let’s discuss in the comments.
Ken1945
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
My picks would be
Raya
Lauren ( wouldn’t fight over Timber though ), Gabriel , Campbell , Cole
Lehman
Timber Campbell Toure Cole
Easy choice for me with the 2 centre backs ,Campbell the best centre back I’ve seen at the club ,and maybe the prem ,Toure complemented him perfectly .
Ken1945,
I don’t need to discuss this section of you’re excellent piece.
I agree with it to be fare. i don’t like the way Cole went about getting his move, but purely from a footballing angle. The best left back we’ve ever had, and we’ve had a few good ones to be fare.
As I said earlier, an excellent piece by you’re goodself. 👍
That is a tough call.
For the keeper, the choice depends on how you want to play. Lehmann is just not on Raya’s level when it comes to playing out from the back. On the other hand, Lehmann had such a presence about him. Raya for me, if we’re playing today’s style of football.
Cole at LB is an easy one. No need to discuss.
Lauren just shades it for me, but I imagine I’ll be picking Timber come the end of the season.
CB choice is tough as well as both pairs worked so well together. I’d rule Toure out, only because the other 3 are better out-and-out central defenders. He was still an amazing player though!
Gabriel has to go in, not only because he is the best CB in the world at the moment, but it’s the threat he also offers at the other end. He scores so many goals, and causes absolute chaos at the other end. I have never seen a CB so potent in both boxes.
I love Saliba, but a fully fit Campbell was an absolute beast on his day.
Raya
Lauren Campbell Gabriel Cole
Great article!
My choice is: Lehmann (we should bring Diogo Costa/Marco Carnesecchi soon to replace Raya in a long term) – Cole-Big Gabi-Campbell-Timber
Cole and Saliba and Timber are the obvious ones for their age and therefore the amount of time they will be at this level. Then Campbell of course.
Lauren was good but remember that he came as a midfielder. Loved his aggression but Timber has scored more this year than Lauren in his career…and Timber is no slouch on D.
“Lauren was so competitive and never seemed to put a foot wrong, although his penalties were suspect to say the least.”
What was wrong with his penalties? I thought he was very good at them!
I love both GKs – it’s too close to call for me. Raya plays a dangerous game but he plays it brilliantly well and his record speaks for itself. Lehmann was an incredibly underrated GK imo, mainly because there was another great GK ahead of him for most of his international career, but for us, he was tops. A save he made against a solskjaer shot always stuck in my head as one of the best I’ve seen – I couldn’t believe he saved it.
Only other minor change I’d make is on the CBs – I’d give Campbell 9.5 or slightly higher (another who’s incredibly underrated) and Gabriel a 9 or 9.5 (deserves the high praise and recognition, but he’s not quite perfect and I think Campbell was slightly better than him, though not by much – Campbell’s pace meant he could cover mistakes by others, which he frequently did).