Invincibles vs Arteta’s Arsenal, Who Makes the Combined Defence?

During a debate on another article, it was suggested that a comparison of Arsene Wenger’s Invincible squad be made with Mikel Arteta’s top of the current PL squad. I decided to have a go at this and have broken it down into three sections, depending on the response. Defence, Midfield and Attack will be the three articles, so let us get started with my opinion and it will be interesting to see yours.

Assessing The Goalkeepers

Lehman vs Raya: While I recognise the part Raya has played in our brilliant defensive game, I am never comfortable with the way he plays out from the back and he is always susceptible to the lob. Likewise, Lehman’s antics were sometimes bordering on the maniacal side of things. I am going for Lehman with a rating of 9 just above Raya with a rating of 8.

Reviewing The Defence

Right back. Lauren vs Timber: It has been a pleasure watching Timber going forward and developing such a good bond with Saka, something that Ben White has also done. Lauren was so competitive and never seemed to put a foot wrong, although his penalties were suspect to say the least. I am going for Timber with a rating of 9 just above Lauren with a rating of 8.

Left back. Califiori vs Cole: Califiori seems to have overcome his injury problems and brings more than just a defensive frame of mind to the game. His powerful and accurate shots are great to see. Cole is the best left back I have ever had the privilege to watch and it was such a pity he left us. Nothing more to say. I am going for Cole with a rating of 10 above Califiori with a rating of 8.

Centre backs: This is a minefield of conflicting thoughts, do I do the players separately or as a twosome? Campbell and Toure, Saliba and Gabriel, just so hard to call, but I have gone for Gabriel and Campbell, banking on Saliba to become even better as he gets older. Campbell with a rating of 9, Gabriel with a rating of 10, Saliba with a rating of 8.9 and Toure with a rating of 8.5.

So here is my line up: Lehman, Timber, Campbell, Gabriel and Cole. Reserve keeper Arrizabalaga. Reserve back four Lauren, Toure, Saliba and Califiori. White, Hincapie, Mosquera and Clichy as even more back up. For those of us lucky enough to have seen these players, what is your view on my selection?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Ken1945

