Invincibles vs Arteta’s Arsenal, Who Makes the Combined Midfield?

According to the club, we have six Invincibles and seven current midfielders to choose from for my suggested 4-2-4 lineup.

I’m going to list them all, just to jog our memories as to the talent we had/have in this area, with my opinion on their marks out of ten :

Vieira (10), Pires (8.5,) Ljunberg (8), Edu (7), Gilberto (9), Parlour (8,) Odegaard (8), Eze (8), Norgaard (7), Nwaneri (7,) Merino (8,) Zubimendi (8.6), Rice (10)

It’s difficult to mark some of Mikel’s latest signings, due to playing time, but I’ve based them on what I’ve seen to date.

Two elite midfielders to be proud of

I’m sure you will not be surprised to see that I have gone for :

Patrick Vieira – one of the most complete midfielders I’ve ever had the privilege to watch. His seemingly telescopic legs, tireless energy, refusal to give up, and determination to give as good as he got marked him out as the driving force of the Invincibles.

I would also make him my captain.

Declan Rice – there are so many attributes that I see in Declan that I mentioned in Patrick.

He’s not of the same build, but he has the tenacity to never give up. His dead-ball deliveries are second to none, and he is the driving force behind Mikel’s squad.

We certainly got him half price!!

Quality back-ups worthy of debate

Of course, we need to have two back-ups, and here I go for Gilberto and Zubimendi.

Gilberto – the unsung hero of Arsene’s signings, who just got on with the job, with no frills, just a perfect professional footballer.

Zubimendi – I think I might get some pushback here, but I watch the way he always wants the ball, makes himself available and rarely makes a bad pass. I see him as a future Arsenal legend in this position.

To be honest, the midfielders these two sets of players represent are oozing talent, and both Arsene and Mikel have to be applauded for signing them.

So, Lehman, Timber, Campbell, Gabriel, Cole, Vieira (captain), Rice in a 4-2-4 formation…. how am I doing?!

ken 1945

