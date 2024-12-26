Ipswich keen to show their “spirit and resilience” against Arsenal – Good luck with that…

Arsenal are set to end their years football tomorrow night when they face lowly Ipswich at the Emirates in which should be an easy win for the Gunners despite our injury problems.

The last time we played Ipswich in the League was 22 years ago when the Gunners won our last Double under Arsene Wenger, and it would be great if we could do that again this year, one can dream can’t we?

But the fact is that Arsenal have only lost one solitary game at the Emirates in the whole of 2024, but interestingly Ipswich have suddenly won two of their last 3 away games to give them a slim hope of surviving relegation, but they surely can’t do that at Arsenal!

All the Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna wants to see is his team put up a good performance as he told the media: “We know we have got a great next game ahead – Arsenal on a Friday night at the Emirates is a fantastic one in the journey for this group of players and for the club.

“We need to show the right mentality first of all. It is a chance to show our togetherness, our spirit and resilience.

“Our organisation is going to have to be really good and we are going to have to show bravery in moments of the game as well to take them on in the way we want to.”

Well all I can say to the Tractor Boys is: Good luck with that, but don’t expect a belated Xmas present tomorrow!

Sam P

