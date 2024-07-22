Iraola admits Dominic Solanke could be sold this summer – Is he Arsenal’s secret striker target?

Arsenal may not sign a striker this summer, but at some point after the 2023–24 season, acquiring a No. 9 was considered a top priority. At one point, rumours circulated that the club was adamant about signing Benjamin Sesko, who ultimately chose to remain at RB Leipzig, but subsequently, the pursuit of a striker stalled.

Even so, Arsenal is ambitious, and there’s no guarantee that if a striker transfer opportunity emerges, they’ll ignore it. With the addition of Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal’s defense looks solid for the upcoming season.

Now, the Gunners can turn their attention to signing a top midfielder, such as Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, to strengthen their midfield. After that, they can consider adding more firepower to their attack. The left wing appears to be in excellent shape with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, but there may be some issues with the striking and right wing.

So, there’s been some talk about Gabriel Jesus possibly switching things up and playing on the right wing. Do you think this means there’s a chance to bring in a new striker to deputise Kai Havertz? And if that is the case, who should they look to sign?

So, it seems like Bournemouth’s head coach Andoni Iraola has dropped a little hint that striker Dominic Solanke might actually be up for grabs in a potential transfer.

Iraola said, “Dom is happy. He has come back in very good shape, is training very well and the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good,” he said.

“But the market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don’t know. In the end, it is something you cannot control.”

Solanke had an impressive run last season, netting 19 league goals and providing three assists. Many believed he had earned himself a big transfer this summer.

If Arsenal had added his goals and assists to their team, they could have been champions last season. Arsenal, according to Sky Sports, is among the clubs interested in the £65 million-rated forward.

If they were looking for a reason to pursue this physical striker who knows how to make opposing defenders uncomfortable, they may have found it in Iraola’s comments.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.