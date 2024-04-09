Ireland v England Women tonight – Katie McCabe hoping to “nullify” Lionesses world-class quality

Tonight, 5 Arsenal Women players will go head to head as England Lionesses face the Girls in Green in a Euro 2025 qualifier. In the game, English Gunners Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben Moy, and Alessia Russo will face off against Irish Gunner Katie McCabe.

Republic Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, 7.30pm Live on RTÉ2 & ITV

England’s Leah Williamson will captain the Lionesses tonight, while Katie McCabe will captain the Girls in Green. The last time these teams met was 37 years ago! Over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for tonight’s event.

Both teams have played one match in the Euro qualifiers so far, with Ireland losing 1-0 to France and England only managing to draw 1-1 against Sweden. Both will be hungry for points tonight. As reigning Euro champions, the Lionesses are going all out to defend that title.

“They’re world-class players, they’re not European champions for no reason,” said McCabe, in her pre-match press conference with Manager Eileen Gleeson.

“They’ve got quality all over their squad and we’ll be looking to nullify that on Tuesday. We’re realistic, we know what we are up against, but we always believe we can go and beat anyone on our day. We’ve got the quality, we’ve got a world-class goalkeeper, we’ve shown how we can defend, we showed how we can attack throughout the Nations League, so it’s about finding the balance. We just need to make sure we’re on it tomorrow and decisive in those big moments.”

Unfortunately, tonight’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers clash with with the first legs of the men’s Champions League quarter-finals. Gleeson urged Irish football fans to forget about the Champions League and turn up at Aviva Stadium in their droves.

“We’re hoping it’ll be nice and loud, sing along with the anthem with us. I don’t know if you could hear the stadium the other night in Metz, but it was absolutely phenomenal, the whole stadium singing. That kind of support makes a real difference.”

It will be intriguing to watch indeed! May the best team win!

Michelle M

