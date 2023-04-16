Irish Women captain Katie McCabe praises Arsenal fans incredible support by Michelle

There are numerous ways to characterise Katie McCabe, but for the purposes of this piece, let’s just call her a role model. If you are a girl searching for a player to encourage you to pursue your aspirations, Katie McCabe could be that player.

Imagine, by the age of 21, she had become Ireland’s captain. And that’s not all about her brilliance; it took a lot of effort for her to get from Raheny Ladies to Shelbourne to Arsenal in 2015. From struggling to stay relevant for the Gunners after signing in 2015 to going out on loan between 2017 and 2018 to prove she has what it takes to be dependable at the Emirates, she has done it all.

Coach Jonas Eidevall, and Joe Montemurro before him, have all come to rely on her technical ability and adaptability. Among the numerous factors that encourage her to be the greatest, McCabe has stated that the Arsenal fans are the key to her enjoying every second of wearing the Arsenal jersey.

About the fans, the 27-year-old admits via Arsenal.com: “I think when the fans make up a chant for you. That’s always a biggie. It means you’re doing something right on the pitch, which is nice. And then, if they see you do something good or maybe want to try and pick you up during the game if something’s not going well and they start to chant your name or your song or whatever it may be, it gives you a lift and it gives you a bit of confidence to know that the fans are behind you.

“I always love hearing ‘We’ve got McCabe’ whenever they start singing. Even though it looks like I’m probably just focused on the game, inside I’m happy. It’s fantastic, and the relationship we’ve had with the fans, we don’t want to lose that. Even though the women’s game is getting bigger and bigger, I think that relationship we have with the selfies after the game, signing autographs, signing shirts—that’s what makes the women’s game.”

McCabe is a natural; it’s no wonder Chelsea tried to sign Katie for Emma Hayes team back in January. Hopefully she can prolong her Arsenal deal and continue establishing herself as the greatest, build on her legacy, and continue being a role model.

Unfortunately, when Arsenal get back into WSL action this coming week, McCabe won’t feature due to her suspension (after receiving 2 consecutive yellow cards in the WSL). Eidevall will truly miss her services, when Arsenal travel to Leigh Sports Village to take on title-rivals Manchester United in their next WSL challenge.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

