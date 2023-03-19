“Irrepressible” Lineker heaps praise on Arsenal man

Bukayo Saka has won over Gary Lineker after the attacker shone in Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace today.

Saka is one of the contenders for the Premier League’s Player of the Season and continues to give reasons why he deserves the award.

The England international scored twice as Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners against the struggling Palace side and he now has 12 goals and 10 assists in the league this season.

These numbers are impressive for a 21-year-old who plays on the wing and Lineker insists he will vote for Saka as the attacker continues to impress him.

He tweeted: “Two goals and an assist for the irrepressible

@BukayoSaka87 as @Arsenal march on. What a player, who, if we voted tomorrow, would get my vote for footballer of the year (yes, as a member of @theofficialfwa I do get a vote).”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the obvious players who should win Player of the Year at the end of this season.

If Arsenal wins the Premier League, it will be straightforward for him to win the award and he seems to have one vote already.

However, there is so much work left to do, so we do not have to start celebrating too soon.

The boys must rest as much as they can during the international break and return in good shape.