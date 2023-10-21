Is a backup to Saka more important for Arsenal right now rather than a new top striker?

If I asked you to make a prediction regarding Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto, you would undoubtedly tell me that they would join the Arsenal family during the winter transfer window.

Recruiting a like-for-like alternative for Bukayo Saka and acquiring a clinical striker have been highlighted as the primary recruitment needs Arteta’s team has when the winter transfer window opens, according to various analysts.

Well, as Gooners, we anticipate a successful winter transfer window in which we might sign two excellent attackers, Neto and Toney.

That said, according to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta prefers signing Wolverhampton winger Neto over Brentford’s star scorer Toney.

Arteta is said to prefer signing Neto, whom Arsenal values at £40 million, over pursuing Toney, whom they know will only be available for a very high price.The Spanish tactician believes Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz are capable of filling the No. 9 position for now.

However, he understands how critical it is to find a solution for the right wing. He wants to find a reliable replacement for Saka, in this case Neto, so as to have an effective right wing. The majority of Gooners find it annoying that Saka has been suffering injuries in almost every game and feels like our opponents are “targeting him”. In a way, it can be understood why there is an urgent need to recruit a right winger before a clinical striker, which we also want.

If the football transfer claims are true, all we can ask is that Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus strive to be more clinical. So far, they’ve squandered some opportunities that leave us scratching our heads. Gabriel recently stated that all he wants is to lead our attack. I suppose he has the opportunity to do so not just through words but also through action.

Jack Anderson

—————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…