Is a backup to Saka more important for Arsenal right now rather than a new top striker?

If I asked you to make a prediction regarding Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto, you would undoubtedly tell me that they would join the Arsenal family during the winter transfer window.
Recruiting a like-for-like alternative for Bukayo Saka and acquiring a clinical striker have been highlighted as the primary recruitment needs Arteta’s team has when the winter transfer window opens, according to various analysts.
Well, as Gooners, we anticipate a successful winter transfer window in which we might sign two excellent attackers, Neto and Toney.
That said, according to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta prefers signing Wolverhampton winger Neto over Brentford’s star scorer Toney.
Arteta is said to prefer signing Neto, whom Arsenal values at £40 million, over pursuing Toney, whom they know will only be available for a very high price.The Spanish tactician believes Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz are capable of filling the No. 9 position for now.
However, he understands how critical it is to find a solution for the right wing. He wants to find a reliable replacement for Saka, in this case Neto, so as to have an effective right wing. The majority of Gooners find it annoying that Saka has been suffering injuries in almost every game and feels like our opponents are “targeting him”. In a way, it can be understood why there is an urgent need to recruit a right winger before a clinical striker, which we also want.
If the football transfer claims are true, all we can ask is that Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus strive to be more clinical. So far, they’ve squandered some opportunities that leave us scratching our heads. Gabriel recently stated that all he wants is to lead our attack. I suppose he has the opportunity to do so not just through words but also through action.
Jack Anderson
A new CF is more important as an alternative to our diminutive ones
We’ve got Jesus, Vieira, Havertz, Marquinhos and Cozier-Duberry to play RW
My only problem with buying toney in January is match fitness, we have seen players dropping off after being benched I wonder how he will perform after 8 months without playing?let’s get pedro neto in January because he’s playing and on form then get ivan in the summer if he gets back and performs.
In my opinion Neto has always been that mystery
winger link with us from many moons ago, he fits the typical Arsenal signing also.
The Wolves man would fits in Arsenal seamlessly, Toney is slightly more of a gamble, that could result in a temporary goal drought or worst Arsenal losing the winning touch.
We wouldn’t want to develop somthing like what happened at the Citizens when Haaland just join, the new striker scoring goals for fun but the team not winning
Why wouldn’t we want that? They won the league just like that, I absolutely would want a new striker scoring goals for fun, if the team doesn’t win then I dont think its because of his goals, we probably would lose those games with jesus too
Jesus is the back up for saka but we need a striker much better than nketiah to be able to rotate without the decrease in quality. Havertz could cover at 9 if he steps up as he has the qualities but he is far from it at the moment
Nketiah is a decent player and has greatly improved from the poacher he once was BUT is still below his attacking comrades.
Arsenal the last few seasons have had a much better goal distribution through the team than many teams – the need for a 20 goal a season striker is clear, but I would rather have top class cover for Saka because if we lose him for a long period of time it will hit us harder than losing Jesus or Eddie.
I would also prefer a top replacement for Partey who seems to be far too fragile to last a season out..
