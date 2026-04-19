Is a Champions League place more valuable than winning a trophy

I have often been of the opinion that the likes of Arsène Wenger, Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho were absolutely right when they said their first duty was to finish the season by qualifying for the Champions League.
Above any trophy, that was what they viewed as target number one.
(Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images) The Value of Champions League Football
Having revealed that Arsenal have
broken their record for money received from being in the Champions League for three seasons running, it is hard to argue otherwise.
Our club has already broken last year’s record breaking figure and we are looking at a possible total of over £130,000,000 if we win the Champions League.
This does not include gate receipts and other revenue, so the figure could rise above the £150,000,000 mark if we win it.
This dwarfs anything the domestic trophies can bring us, and I would also place it as our number one priority going forward.
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Success Must Be Sustainable
Another way of looking at it is to consider the one club outside the so-called top six who have won major domestic trophies, especially the Premier League title, and that is Leicester City.
Would their fans trade in their one and only Premier League trophy of ten years ago to be in the position our club is in today?
It seems their club is about to plummet into the third tier of English football, has had problems with the authorities along the way, and is facing a very bleak future, both financially and in status.
My opinion is that they would all, owners, players and fans, swap positions in a heartbeat.
We may not hold an open-top parade to celebrate three years of Champions League money, but we should certainly recognise that without it, we would not be in the position we are today.
What an odd editorial.. it seems the writer believes that arsenal will not win the league thereby prioritizing the glamour and glitz of the champions League as the holy Grail. Comparing the financial rewards for winning the champions League against that of winning the league is a non starter. Most arsenal fans will view winning the league a higher priority than the financial windfall to be gotten from UCL
I’ve checked and nowhere do I say or think that The Arsenal will not win the PL – please point me to where you think I have Olumuyizi.
In fact, I’m still of the opinion we will win the PL this season, be it by the skin of our teeth.
To answer Kens’ and the headline question, yes, better than winning either or both of the domestic cups. And the winnings come in quite handy also.
The Champions League winners will have the worldwide prestige of ultimate Euro champions, but IMO, the Premier League is the fans’ favourite, due mostly to recognised and long-standing rivalries, of which there is nothing of similar and quite often “up yours” competitiveness among European opponents.
Based on the prize and the worldwide prestige, the Champions League trophy is more valuable than EPL
Arsenal still have a good chance to win UCL, although I don’t think we will win it this season since Atletico Madrid, Bayern Muenchen and PSG have more experience in UCL semifinals and finals
I hate when I hear experience* can’t people just call a spade a spade and the truth is 3 other 3 teams in CL are better than us.
How we bit bayern n madrid still a mystery or perhaps our form has significantly dropped
Just seen that AM lost in the latest Spanish domestic cup final – so their level in experience with us regarding losing cup finals this season!!
Watched a bit of the AM vs RS game last night. AM conceded in the first minute and ended up losing a penalty shoot out.
the problem is whether your players are satisified being in the clubs who couldn’t win any league or UCL….That is the problem.
With the flurry of new contracts being agreed sharivan, along with the number of players expressing their wish to play for the club, I can’t see a problem.
Of course, win something this season and your point is mute.
The better you do in the Champions League, obviously the better the club is rewarded financially.
And yes it’s very important to be in the Champions League, for the obvious benefits. Like players being more attracted to the club, the Financial benefits I’ve already mentioned, and the prestige of competing in said competition.
But just to say, it would be very nice if the club could win trophy’s along the way. Because unlike the club, the financial side is not as celebrated as a trophy would be. Just saying.
Oh I agree with you Derek – but do you think the Leicester fans would be saying the same thing at this moment in time?
At this point in time, winning it (league title) should be our priority, because, not only does it guarantee a CL place, it also adds a title to our cabinet. We as fans know that’s our major benefit as far as this football game is concerned. I have to mention our appeal as a club to potential recruits and sponsorship deals.
Spot on ken1945. The only thing that can change the equation is a club being allowed to break the normal financial constraints with an infusion of funds from ownership and/or manipulation of the financial reporting.
It depends on the position you find yourself on the table by Christmas and in January. I believe all the teams start the season with the intention of winning the league but circumstances and quality and many other factors play Thier parts in determining where the team eventually ends up, realistically the big six always want to win it but only one team ultimately does so the rest have to make do with the European spots which are as lucrative as winning the league , I believe in the season that Leicester won the league arsenal earned more money than Leicester, which soften the landing for arsene wenger and arsenal. So basically finishing in the top 4 is good for business but not so good for the fans and bragging rights but at least it gives the hope of more finances, which means better payers and more games / screen time.
Let’s go and win city113 today and shut everyone up . COYG.
Augustus,
It’s 115, lets get the facts right now. 😂👍
To add to your post Emperor, we have already earnt more money than city115, Liverpool, chelski, spuds and every other team in Europe with our results in the CL.
Just take that in for a second and realize how well we have done.
Wenger was right to consider top4 a trophy because as Ken1945 points out it’s essential for future competitiveness across the board. I’d certainly put it ahead of winning the domestic cup competitions
I don’t know whether the Leicester City fans would be without their league title though. Living in the East Midlands as I do these days, the joy of people I know, had such a fantastic year. Their problems stemmed from the death of the owner and the enormous financial losses to their business during Covid and exacerbated by the financial jiggery pokery the accountants employed which have hardly helped.
But when push comes to shove, they’ll be bitterly disappointed by how the board have failed the supporters. They have the chance to come back again unlike Bury who went out of business