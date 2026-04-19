Is a Champions League place more valuable than winning a trophy

I have often been of the opinion that the likes of Arsène Wenger, Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho were absolutely right when they said their first duty was to finish the season by qualifying for the Champions League.

Above any trophy, that was what they viewed as target number one.

The Value of Champions League Football

Having revealed that Arsenal have broken their record for money received from being in the Champions League for three seasons running, it is hard to argue otherwise.

Our club has already broken last year’s record breaking figure and we are looking at a possible total of over £130,000,000 if we win the Champions League.

This does not include gate receipts and other revenue, so the figure could rise above the £150,000,000 mark if we win it.

This dwarfs anything the domestic trophies can bring us, and I would also place it as our number one priority going forward.

Success Must Be Sustainable

Another way of looking at it is to consider the one club outside the so-called top six who have won major domestic trophies, especially the Premier League title, and that is Leicester City.

Would their fans trade in their one and only Premier League trophy of ten years ago to be in the position our club is in today?

It seems their club is about to plummet into the third tier of English football, has had problems with the authorities along the way, and is facing a very bleak future, both financially and in status.

My opinion is that they would all, owners, players and fans, swap positions in a heartbeat.

We may not hold an open-top parade to celebrate three years of Champions League money, but we should certainly recognise that without it, we would not be in the position we are today.