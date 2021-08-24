“Is a player” John Terry hails Arsenal youngster despite Chelsea defeat

John Terry praised Arsenal midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe for his performance as Arsenal lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Englishman has become one of the club’s best players and recently signed a new long-term contract with them.

The club thinks so highly of him that they agreed to his request to wear their number 10 shirt.

He is now looking to become the main creative force and although they have started this season poorly, he has been a bright spark.

The midfielder is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and was in the team that faced the Blues at the Emirates.

The Gunners didn’t score a goal in the defeat, but Smith Rowe was in fine form and his performance in the game impressed Terry.

The former Chelsea defender posted a video of Smith Rowe skilfully evading the tackles of some Chelsea players on his Instagram story and captioned it:

“@EmileSmithRowe is a player.”

Although Arsenal has lost their opening two league games, Smith Rowe has stood out with his performances.

The midfielder will be trusted to continue helping the club with creativity even when Martin Odegaard starts playing matches for them.