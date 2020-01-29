Is a warm-weather training camp beneficial to Arsenal?

Taking a mid-season break to Dubai may backfire on Arsenal.

Arsenal is set to embark on a warm-weather training camp next month after the Premier League introduced the winter break this season.

Arsenal’s decision to go for a training camp while other clubs are allowing their players to rest is understandable as Mikel Arteta looks to continue learning about his squad.

However, I wonder if a break would have been a better idea. Liverpool are currently topping the league and they have a lot to lose, however, Jurgen Klopp has given his players the winter break off.

I believe that Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp might be a bad idea for several reasons.

One of the reason is that training away from England and in a different weather condition may not be a good idea. I also believe that Arsenal players do need a break as they have been stressed too much for too long this season.

This group of players has been through three managers already this season and I believe that they need a breather more than anything else.

They need to spend time away from the game and come back refreshed.

Playing the fixtures after the break with renewed minds would be a better idea than keeping the players actively training and preparing for the games.

This training break could drain them of their energy while resting them would keep their mind fresh for the challenges ahead.

The last time Arsenal took a mid-season break to Dubai it did them no good and I am not sure they will fare any better this time.

