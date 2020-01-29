Is a warm-weather training camp beneficial to Arsenal?

Taking a mid-season break to Dubai may backfire on Arsenal.
Arsenal is set to embark on a warm-weather training camp next month after the Premier League introduced the winter break this season.
Arsenal’s decision to go for a training camp while other clubs are allowing their players to rest is understandable as Mikel Arteta looks to continue learning about his squad.
However, I wonder if a break would have been a better idea. Liverpool are currently topping the league and they have a lot to lose, however, Jurgen Klopp has given his players the winter break off.
I believe that Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp might be a bad idea for several reasons.
One of the reason is that training away from England and in a different weather condition may not be a good idea. I also believe that Arsenal players do need a break as they have been stressed too much for too long this season.
This group of players has been through three managers already this season and I believe that they need a breather more than anything else.
They need to spend time away from the game and come back refreshed.
Playing the fixtures after the break with renewed minds would be a better idea than keeping the players actively training and preparing for the games.
This training break could drain them of their energy while resting them would keep their mind fresh for the challenges ahead.
The last time Arsenal took a mid-season break to Dubai it did them no good and I am not sure they will fare any better this time.
An article from Ime
Barca just offered everton £85 mill for Richarlison WTF 😂
The stupidest thing is, they turned it down. If ever there was an underwhelming player.
I know unbelievable reggie!! Makes me feel a bit better about us paying 72 mill for pepe lol
Bloody hell, I just had to check the date, too early for April 1st 🤣
I’m hoping City and the hammers win later 👊
I know sure I literally rubbed my eyes when I read the headline lol crazy money for him!! Yup come on the west ham especially, LiVARpool need a defeat this season 🤬🤬
👍👍
Going far away to train, while the next EPL away game is coming in four days! Arsenal never learned from their previous experience and only did it for money
I won’t be surprised if we lose in Burnley, due to the players’ fitness problem. Poor Arteta has to deal with the club’s excessive profit orientation, but he should have known this since he was an Arsenal player
Gotanidea,
I think you have got confused. Arsenal play Burnley before the break, and not playing again until Sunday 16th February.
I see, thanks for the info
But travelling that far in the middle of the season is risky, because of Arsenal’s fitness and injury problems
Cédric Soares?
Sky reporting a loan deal is pretty much done then hes a free agent in the summer, they already signed his replacement from spurs
Won’t a lot depend on how much is hard training along and how much is down time? A pleasantly warm climate sounds good to me and if Klopp and others don’t feel the need for their players to do anything that is not really our concern but I doubt that any players would be able to slob out and do nothing as it may impact on their match readiness on the PL restart
As long as they dont pick up colds or get sunstroke.
It would be beneficial to me right now, it’s freezing!!
If you look correctly from MA’s side you can see why he needs this training camp.