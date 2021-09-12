Is Wenger’s idea of a World Cup every two years sensible? Or just money-grabbing?

Arsene Wengers call for world cups every two years by Jon Fox
Fellow Gooners. I believe that at one time almost all of us simply worshipped the ground Arsene Wenger (AW) walked on. Many still do and even I, who called long and loud for his exit as Arsenal’s manager, can easily share the view of him as an extraordinary, honest and wise man who simply adores football and would never do anything to harm it. There are some who do dissent though.
Simon Jordan, speaking yesterday on Talksport, suggested AW is in the pay of FIFA, and that.. ahem “mighty and honest” organisation has recruited such luminaries as Rio Ferdinand and our own Martin Keown to back his idea of a World Cup every two years.
Few of us would deny that FIFA are in love with money and power every bit as much as they are with football. Some of us would say the money and power comes way above the football for FIFA. Hence the choice of Russia and then Qatar for venues. Not, you might conclude, the most natural and sportingly honest countries to have picked! I say you would have to be among the naivest fans on the planet not to have seen through those poisoned and money biased choices.
So why then has someone of AW’s undoubted world stature come out in favour of a World Cup every two years instead of four? AW argues that elite competition is far more important than quantity of competitions, presumably meaning UEFA’s Euro (and possibly even the CL and the UEFA CUP, plus that poor relation the new Europa Conference League, contested this year by such “giants” as THFC (Spuds). FIFA and UEFA are of course, as is widely realised, deeply involved in a bitter power struggle for control of football.
You could, were you not a “naturally biased Gooner” argue that AW is now in the pay of FIFA and has always been well paid – he did not work for us for “peanuts” after all – and will do as he is told to ensure himself more pay and more power. I personally reject that view as being far too cynical and not fully understanding the overwhelming love for football that AW has!
So that means I must, surely, accept tha a WC every two years is his sincerely held belief of a best outcome for world football. Well, YES ACTUALLY, I DO. Though I do NOT agree with him!
My view concurs with Jordan’s when he argues that something that is rarer is therefore more valuable and worthwhile than something that comes around too often. To my mind that is obvious. One could also argue that Simon Jordan, the ex Crystal Palace owner, who lost a personal fortune by owning that club, also loves money and is well paid now by Talksport to be controversial. I accept that argument too, though I also accept that Jordan is naturally controversial and is also highly intelligent and worth listening to regularly (I do too).
The main point in writing this is twofold. Firstly, to find out what other Gooners think about WCs, either two OR four yearlies. But I also wish to set those thinking about how money can taint a person’s view AND when it cannot! Especially when that person is well known and famous, whether for being a manager, a broadcaster or a top-class footballer.
My next article will concentrate on the damage to honesty and probity that excessive pay does to players, and others connected with football.
IN ONE RESPECT, THIS ARTICLE WAS BUT A SCENE SETTER FOR THE MORE IMPORTANT DAMAGE EXCESSIVE GREED IS DOING TO OUR BELOVED GAME.
Please try to read between the mere words I have written and try to contribute something genuinely of what YOU sincerely believe, when posting.
Jon Fox
Jon Fox
No just no.
Would only be for money and if Wenger is pumping it he is doing it as he is now in FIFA’s pocket.
World Cup is every 4 years – always ha been always should be. That’s what makes it so special..
PS thought this was JUSTArsenal and not JustWenger!;))
Pimping not pumping 😉
I do not believe the great Arsene is motivated by money. First, because he already has more than he can spend and secondly he is not that kind of a person.
I do agree that the World Cup every two years is not a good idea. I am one of those who still love national football and the World Cup is still my favourite competition and the event I am most looking forward to.
I do agree that the World Cup every two years will make it a common occurance and thus take its magic away from it.
I stopped reading when I read the words Jordan and tallsport, a radio station that constantly put our club down when Wenger was here ,a gutter channel which a loudmouth Jordan must feel right at home talking on .
If Wenger believes that a World Cup should be every 2 years that’s because he believes it’s for the best for the game and not for financial gain .
For someone who used to try every trick in the book to avoid letting players go on international duty, he is betraying himself. I dont see any reason to change the present format, in fact i would reduce international football completely.
What’s wrong with Russia and Qatar hosting the World Cup,you westerners will always think you are saint but US and UK are the most corrupt countries but it ain’t bad right.
Starting wars in other people’s country just for fun and you here talking about the morality of Russia and Qatar for hosting a world cup
Don’t watch if that what make you sleep at night
Don’t worry Fatone, I won’t. Firstly I used to live for these things. Mexico 70, Italy winning in 82, playing against the best Brazilian team to have never one a world cup, then Maradona doing what he did in 86. It started to get boring after that, both football wise and the systematic corruption. For me South Africa was the last straw, those horrible cow horns and that disaster of a ball, designed by Adidas which the players could not control. After that it was all about Tin pot FIFA reps from third world countries such as Trinidad where football isn’t even the no 1 sport selling their votes to the highest bidder. Australia with its great facilities and knowledgeable crowds lost out to the dirty money for 2018 and 2022. Arsenal could sell out 80,000 on two seperate nights in Sydney for friendlies against local teams, while in Melbourne 90,000 Australian Liverpool fans had Steven Gerrard in tears as the sang ” You’ll Never Walk Alone”. In the end Wegner’s idea makes sense because the World Cup has already become a circus. It was at its best when only the best 16 from their respective continents were eligible. Now it’s over 40 teams and has become a big yawn.
Just shows that dice being sacked by Arsenal Wenger will do anything for a quick few quid. He stole a living off Arsenal for the last few years. This bring the club he was so fond of saying he gave his life to. Now he’s out to line his pockets any way he can.
You are extreme Arsene hater. May your words come to haunt you!
You are despicable!
Anyway, I do not support the idea 9f having World Cup every 2 years.
Wrong to even suggest every two years as with the Euros as well then there would be a major tournament every year. Overload for the players and us fans as well as even more fixture congestion and injuries. Simon Jordan is correct as usual, (he’s honest and says it like it is), also, Keown and Ferdinand have called the idea ridiculous as have most other players and organisations. It will never happen.
The idea is ludicrous for all the reasons cited by Declan.