Is Wenger’s idea of a World Cup every two years sensible? Or just money-grabbing?

Arsene Wengers call for world cups every two years by Jon Fox

Fellow Gooners. I believe that at one time almost all of us simply worshipped the ground Arsene Wenger (AW) walked on. Many still do and even I, who called long and loud for his exit as Arsenal’s manager, can easily share the view of him as an extraordinary, honest and wise man who simply adores football and would never do anything to harm it. There are some who do dissent though.

Simon Jordan, speaking yesterday on Talksport, suggested AW is in the pay of FIFA, and that.. ahem “mighty and honest” organisation has recruited such luminaries as Rio Ferdinand and our own Martin Keown to back his idea of a World Cup every two years.

Few of us would deny that FIFA are in love with money and power every bit as much as they are with football. Some of us would say the money and power comes way above the football for FIFA. Hence the choice of Russia and then Qatar for venues. Not, you might conclude, the most natural and sportingly honest countries to have picked! I say you would have to be among the naivest fans on the planet not to have seen through those poisoned and money biased choices.

So why then has someone of AW’s undoubted world stature come out in favour of a World Cup every two years instead of four? AW argues that elite competition is far more important than quantity of competitions, presumably meaning UEFA’s Euro (and possibly even the CL and the UEFA CUP, plus that poor relation the new Europa Conference League, contested this year by such “giants” as THFC (Spuds). FIFA and UEFA are of course, as is widely realised, deeply involved in a bitter power struggle for control of football.

You could, were you not a “naturally biased Gooner” argue that AW is now in the pay of FIFA and has always been well paid – he did not work for us for “peanuts” after all – and will do as he is told to ensure himself more pay and more power. I personally reject that view as being far too cynical and not fully understanding the overwhelming love for football that AW has!

So that means I must, surely, accept tha a WC every two years is his sincerely held belief of a best outcome for world football. Well, YES ACTUALLY, I DO. Though I do NOT agree with him!

My view concurs with Jordan’s when he argues that something that is rarer is therefore more valuable and worthwhile than something that comes around too often. To my mind that is obvious. One could also argue that Simon Jordan, the ex Crystal Palace owner, who lost a personal fortune by owning that club, also loves money and is well paid now by Talksport to be controversial. I accept that argument too, though I also accept that Jordan is naturally controversial and is also highly intelligent and worth listening to regularly (I do too).

The main point in writing this is twofold. Firstly, to find out what other Gooners think about WCs, either two OR four yearlies. But I also wish to set those thinking about how money can taint a person’s view AND when it cannot! Especially when that person is well known and famous, whether for being a manager, a broadcaster or a top-class footballer.

My next article will concentrate on the damage to honesty and probity that excessive pay does to players, and others connected with football.

IN ONE RESPECT, THIS ARTICLE WAS BUT A SCENE SETTER FOR THE MORE IMPORTANT DAMAGE EXCESSIVE GREED IS DOING TO OUR BELOVED GAME.

Please try to read between the mere words I have written and try to contribute something genuinely of what YOU sincerely believe, when posting.

God bless

Jon Fox