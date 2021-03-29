Is Adams or Arteta right about Arsenal’s recruitment policy?

Tony Adams has been critical of Arsenal for a long time. Critique in Arsene Wenger’s last few years was dismissed as our ex-captain being bitter of not being invited to return to the club as a coach.
Yet our former defender has continued to question how the Gunners are being run behind the scenes, forcing Mikel Arteta to defend our recruitment policy. Essentially Adams has accused the current regime of making signings that haven’t been better then what we have.
Our manager does what he is particularly good at, speaking in a manner where it sounds like he’s making sense, but in actuality saying nothing with any substance.
To paraphrase, the Spaniard essentially said his priority was to find balance within the squad, and now that has been done, we can bring in talent of a certain level.
As I wrote in January, I have little interest in Stan Kroenke slashing the wage bill when we are finishing in our worst position in decades. It puts the pressure on for there to be serious investment in the summer.
How do you expect to compete with a Man United or Chelsea in the summer when they plan to outbid City for Haaland, while our ambition is hoping Real Madrid lend us a couple of their fringe players?
I maintain interest in Odegaard and Ceballos was not having to pay a fee, as finding value will be Edu’s main criteria. A big club shouldn’t be relying on another clubs cast offs to make their midfield better, an example that Adams could use.
As is Willian who hasn’t improved our creativity, signed purely because he was a free agent.
Being out of contract is the only reason we got in Cedric who is simply a body to make up the numbers.
Mari’s been mainly injured for a year.
The situation with Saliba leaves you wondering if we have all the facts. If the club are trying to simply protect the youngster then he either hasn’t been told or disagrees that he needs any help.
Gabriel started well but faded.
Yet Adams isn’t rating the likes of Gabriel, he is suggesting we purchase a finished article. Someone to take us to that next level. That’s why he was particular frustrated with the transfer of Martinez, feeling competition would have pushed Leno.
It seems already acknowledged that Runarsson isn’t ready to be our second choice keeper, which is why we loaned Matt Ryan as a cheap alternative.
Arteta proudly brings up how many youngsters he gives a chance to, but who cares if your giving youth a chance if you are not meeting your targets.
That is Adams’s point.
While an Arteta and Edu can speak eloquently to offer a defence, ultimately Adams is correct because the table doesn’t lie.
The aim at the start of the season was top 4. Every decision the club made should be made with that in mind, ‘will doing this give us the best chance of being in the top 4?’
Like any business who fail to meet their targets, that means the choices made have been bad. If at the start of term, a school had a huge staff turnover and a year later got one of their worst inspections, that means recruitment has been poor.
Adams failed in his own coaching career, but without question this is a man who was a winner. When he played for us, he set standards and demanded others to do the same. He loves the club and therefore it must be hard to see what we have become.
Worse, a Billionaire’s response is to make signings that those above us would never make, the priority always being finding value,
When you hear the links for certain players it hurts that we are not in the conversation. For example, you know we wouldn’t even try and get a Grealish.
There is a lot Adams that has said over the years which has come across as bitter.
Saying our recruitment has been poor is not one of them.
The table does not lie.
Who’s Correct, Adams or Arteta?
No doubting Adam’s as a player and captain absolutely top draw but don’t think hes in the best place to criticise managers transfer policy after all he has failed at the few attempts he has had as a manager and the fact hes not even mentioned as a candidate when managerial jobs become available tells you everything you need to know!!
first ill say. i do not subscribe to Adam emotional comments and conclusions about our transfers. from what he wrote, he wants u throw money at the problem and not just that he want us buy build a galacticose. thats been so unreasonable due to the fact that we all know the financial situation of the club which is not changing soon, since KSE is still much in charge. i agree we have not been recruiting smartly and this didnt start last season, has been for a number of years now, from Gazidis era we have been wasting funds on useless transfers and mostly importantly our coaches man managements has been poor, thats why we couldnt sell players worthy of 50mill since our history, this is why our net spending is higher than the likes of chelsea who buy and sells superstars at right price.
to me the players we bought since Edu arrived are good enough and heh! dont ever talk about martinez, where in the world have you seen a goalies as good as martinez been a second choice or someone in leno caliber been a second choice the situation was decided the moment martinez showed his skill, it was impossible to keep 2 good goalkeepers and we sold the one that got bid and wanted out. holding too long unto player is one of the reason we couldnt sell Fabregas for far high price.
Moreso, when comparing transfer policies, we are running a model same as liverpool or leicester, not city and chelsea, maybe Adam forgot that part. And, buying fringe players from another big club doesnt mean we buy rubbish
The Premier League is so wealthy that signing highly expensive foreign players and paying them outrageous salaries has been the norm for 20 years. Even under Kroenkes winning is too expensive sustainable model we still signed Ozil Auba Laca Pepe for massive fees and pay players ridiculous sums. Mustafi 40 mill Socritis 30mill Saliba 27mill Torreira 27mill are more failed transfers. Yet Bellerin Saka Niles Willock ESR are all free while Holding cost 2 mill Ramsey and Walcott cost 6 mill and latterly Guendouzi and Martinelli cost less than 7 mill. Why can’t we build a team of free academy graduates and imports costing less than 10 mill?
It can be done but requires a smart resourceful innovative manager and the project to be skillfully marketed by a charismatic CEO to an entitled fan base living on Invincible memories and expectations. But change is slow because right now Arsenal has a slew of players on salaries they will not get any where else especially in this covid ravaged market. So no one will leave but instead they will run down their contract leave on a free to win a decent retirement package elsewhere.
Even winning the EL is unlikely
to change much in fact it will just raise expectations and the demand for expensive marque players will intensify.
Running a lean mean machine will take at least another 3 years.
Patience and endurance is needed.
That’s exactly what Leicester have done over the last few years. Recruited brilliantly with signings who were not that expensive (until last summer) and integrated In to the squad no problem and made them a better & players who value then goes up to make money like Mahrez.
Think their big signing was Teilemans after his loan deal.
We have signed average players for big fees and wages and still struggle? Then our young guns have been blossoming while the seniors just stroll about on their 150k+ wages a week while we have the worst league finishes in our Premier League tenure! Something doesnt add up.
We are Arsenal but acting like a mod table team for far too long and that even with injection of money for likes of Mustafi, pepe, laca, Auba, Mari… Frees like Luiz, Willian and Soares.
Yes we are in a pandemic but Arsneal have did this for years with bad recruitment and investments.
Adams think we have unlimited funds…
we can throw 200m here 500m there
he doesnt have a clue about managment and budgeting
Show me a team -apart from ManU- that truly succeeds without the love of the owner or the owner’s ambition? I set them apart as they are a money bags club that can keep throwing money at the problem and even they have won virtually nothing since Ferguson left.
As Kroenke isn’t ambitious and doesn’t even fly over for the occasional home games to support his team I don’t see a very easy ride for any manager at Arsenal regardless of their pedigree.
Unless Kroenke has a change of heart I can’t see Arsenal regularly making top4.
Other hugely wealthy men/corporations are buying up premier league teams so our position becomes even more concerning if we have to make do with the loans and out of contract players
Apart from the notable exceptions of Martinelli and Tierney, our recruitment has been poor during the past 5/6 years, starting from Mustafi and Xhaka and culminating in Pepe and Willian.Latterly our policy has been dictated by a lack of funds and unfortunately this is likely to continue for the next season or two until the financial impact of the Pandemic eases.Like many other ex Arsenal players, Adams was much better on the pitch than he is as a punter but I do sympathise with his frustrations which I think are aimed at the Club rather than Arteta personally.
“Essentially Adams has accused the current regime of making signings that haven’t been better then what we have”
The pundits and the fans surely know that signing players is always a gamble. Arsenal are trying to minimize it by replacing their scouts with data-driven approaches like StatDNA
In a nutshell, nobody is right and just let Arsenal try to catch up with Liverpool’s Moneyball recruitment system
Thing is Dan despite knowing the truth, you keep acting as though we’re an oil rich club that can splash out any amount we want when trying to get new players.. you constantly complain about this when you’ve known the truth for years.
Over the years there’s something I’ve always told myself which helped saved me a whole lotta kroenke stress. Mostly I used to say it a lot to Jon Fox.
Now I see someone else with the same belief and always making the same statement. That person is SueP.
BASICALLY DAN SINCE THERE’S FVCK ALL YOU AND I WITH THE REST OG THE FANBASE CAN DO ABOUT HOW THE CLUB SPENDS AND HOW KROENKE HANDLES HIS CLUB, DO YOU EXPECT US TO ALWAYS LIVE IN THIS CONSTANT CYCLE OF CRITICISM OF THE CLUB? man I don’t have the energy for that, I can’t channel my energy towards that as nothing I say will change Kroenke. Only person that’ll change Kroenke is Kroenke himself.
I’d rather use that energy and support the manager and team no matter who it is, as long as they put on our jersey.
Sorry I can’t focus my energy on constantly complaining about how a man chooses to run his own business
In reply Eddie
Another foolish idiot trying to impose his layman’s view to explain the functioning of the universe. Try to read the article properly before writing your six pence analysis.
Lol
Just another stupid idiot trying to make others become stupid as he is.
Oh I did read the article, if only you read articles here a lot, you’d know Dan supports Adam and his garbage talk about how the club is being rimmed.
So you don’t look like a cool next time, Try to gain more knowledge about writers and their views on the club before writing your two pence garbage of a comment.
Eddie, as you rightly say Arsenal FC is owned lock, stock and barrel by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. With 100% ownership Kroenke can do with the Club whatever he sees fit, within the requirements of the FA and the laws of the UK.
Unless someone comes up with a spare £2 billion plus, there is nothing that can be done.