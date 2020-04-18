Is Adrien Rabiot an upgrade on the current crop of Arsenal midfielders?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot ever since he signed for Juventus and only in January he was being touted with a loan move to the Emirates.

He was a target of Arsenal in the summer when we wanted to replace Aaron Ramsey, but he moved to Italy instead.

The competition for a place at Turin has been too much for him, and he has been frustrated at the lack of chances.

I am excited that a player of his quality is being linked with a move to Arsenal and I think he can be an upgrade on our current options.

Mikel Arteta has been excellent in his management of this Arsenal side because, to be fair, they really are just a bunch of average players.

Apart from our defence, the midfield is the other position that we lack quality at the moment.

Granit Xhaka has been an asset for us for years, but the Swiss midfielder doesn’t seem to be getting any better these days.

Lucas Torreira has struggled to even play under Arteta and I think we should sell the Uruguayan off in the summer.

The less said of Mesut Ozil, the better, and Dani Ceballos isn’t ours.

With the options at his disposal, I think Rabiot would be an important signing for Arteta and the Frenchman would be a major upgrade on our midfield options.

If the post-coronavirus reality makes it hard for us to complete a permanent deal for him, we should take him on loan with an obligation to buy.

An article from Ime