Is Alexander Isak the perfect striker target for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s ambition to sign a top striker this year is no secret. In fact, for some Gooners, not signing one during the winter was a transfer decision, which wasn’t wise. However, it is understandable why that swoop never materialized: due to FFP, they were unable to spend much in the winter after overspending last summer.

However, it is expected that a marquee striker will be signed this summer. I suppose the question is who this striker will be. As Gooners continue to debate who they want the club to sign, the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, who appeared on the Arsenal Beat podcast, has revealed who he would like Arsenal to sign in the winter.

He wants Arsenal to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. He believes Arsenal have already done their “homework” on Isak and that they are aware of his ability. He claims the Gunners should try to persuade Newcastle to sell their top player, and they hope the Magpies, who need a big sale to balance their books, will consider their offer for their Swedish striker. Collings believes that Arsenal should sign the 24-year-old, a versatile player who has already shown he can shine in the Premier League.

“For me, my pick is Alexander Isak of Newcastle. He’s someone Arsenal have looked at before. He can operate out wide, in the middle, he’s proven in the Premier League. I know that Newcastle have gone on the record to hint they need to sell a big player to comply with profit and sustainability rules. There’s been talk of Bruno Guimaraes going to PSG, but if I was Arsenal I’d try to tempt Newcastle with Isak and say if you need to raise some money we’ll take him off your hands. Given that Arsenal have already scouted him and know a lot about him, I think a lot of the groundwork has been done, so he would be my pick,” Collings said.

Isak might be a fantastic signing for Arsenal as he’s demonstrated he can score goals in the Premier League. This season, in 17 league games, he’s scored 10 goals. And he already has a solid playing relationship with Martin Odegaard, the two having run the show in Spain a few years ago while at Real Sociedad.

We willl just have to wait and see whether Arsenal signs him and answer some Gooners (and Simon Collings’) wishes.



