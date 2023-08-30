Is American Sarah Luebbert Arsenal Women’s final piece of the jigsaw? (with video) by Michelle

With only 15 days to go until the WSL summer transfer window closes, on 14th September 2023, Arsenal Women are believed to still be very much in the market for a quality midfielder to join their squad.

25 year old Sarah Luebbert currently plays league soccer as a forward for Club America in the Liga MX Femenil, Mexico’s top-tier women’s league. Club America currently sit top of the league.

Apart from being a prolific goalscorer, Sarah can play a crucial role as a winger. She is noted for her incredible pace and fantastic dribbling and passing abilities. Watch Luebbert in goalscoring action in this video:

Luebbert has also previously played in the NWSL for Chicago Red Stars, after playing college soccer with the Missouri Tigers women’s soccer team from 2016-19. In that time Luebbert scored 29 goals in 76 match appearances.

On the Arsenal Women FC Fans Forum, as below, Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in Sarah.

Arsenal Women have also been linked to 29 year old Portuguese midfielder, Tatiana Pinto, who is reported to have several clubs interested in signing her – including Manchester United & Orlando Pride, among others.

Watch this space on the run-up to the closure of the summer transfer window! Exciting times for us Gooners!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

