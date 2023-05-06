Is an £150 million transfer budget enough for Arsenal’s summer spending?

This week, we’ve been made to believe Arteta has a perfect plan to add much-needed quality to his squad in the summer. Arsenal want to clinch the Premier League title this season, but there is a chance they won’t win it. Manchester City looks like they are on course for another league title.

The Gunners’ major undoing this season has been that they have yet to have quality options at times. At times, one would argue Arteta needed a more quality bench to make game-changing subs when things weren’t going according to plan on the pitch, but sadly, he hasn’t had one. On the other hand, his main rival, Pep Guardiola, has quality options to change as much as he likes. That’s the perfect definition of why the Manchester Blues are beating the North London Giants to the title.

Back to Arteta’s plan: He is keen on six top stars joining his project. These are Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, Moussa Diaby, Wilfred Zaha, and Marc Guehi. The six are signings from all over the pitch. If Arteta can get them all, it will be great, but he will need to be given a huge transfer budget to complete all those deals. How huge could that budget be? The Independent claims the Spaniard will be given about £150 million to spend.

Is a £150 million transfer budget enough to complete these six deals?

It’s not enough. Declan Rice would command a fee of not less than £75 million; even that figure may seem too low compared to the £100 million price tag the Hammers have always dreamed of gaining from his sale. Caicedo as Rice may not come cheap, as he may also command a figure in the £70 million region. If Arteta opts to sign both midfielders, he may be unable to complete other deals.

With £150 million, Arteta may be forced to sign one of Rice or Caicedo, then complete a free transfer for Zaha plus probably a £60 million deal for Diaby, and hope Guehi isn’t worth more than £25 million.

Thus, for £150 million, Arteta could end up signing Rice, Diaby, Guehi, and Zaha. Do you think the four could take Arsenal to the next level if they are to join? Or does the budget need to be boosted to accommodate a Caicedo deal?

Darren N

