Is Ancelotti joining Real Madrid good news for Arsenal?

Does Ancelotti Rate Odegaard? By Dan

Our best hopes of keeping Odegaard were if Zidane stayed at Madrid, given that was the manager who left the Norwegian out in the cold in Spain and sent him out on loan.

So the Frenchman’s open letter revealing he was leaving the Bernabeau is a blow to those who want Odegaard in London next season.

Before injury, the midfielder was finding form and it might be enough to convince a new Real manager to give the 22-year-old a chance in an ageing midfield?

The winger says it hasn’t been ‘ideal’ the amount of moves he’s had and now seeks ‘stability’.

Therefore Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of Real for the second time might not be good news for the player, but selfishly it could be for gooners.

I believe the player’s first choice is to get an opportunity for the side he signed for as a teenager, but just wants to be told if that’s ever going to happen.

Ancelotti was head coach when Odegaard was brought at the age of just 16 with the Italian calling it a ‘pr stunt’ and ‘not my choice.’

Odegaard’s biggest supporter happens to be the Madrid President.

It’s believed one of the reason Perez’s relationship with Zidane soured was the refusal to transition some of the younger talent into his squad.

The 61-year-old Ancelotti is long enough in the tooth to not be bothered about politics.

He’s not going to let his employer pick his team for the sake of a job. Yet he also is street smart enough to pick his battles, so if it makes those in power happy to use Odegaard as a resource then he will do it.

If though, the Italian makes it clear he doesn’t rate the player, then Odegaard becomes an asset to Real at a time when they need to make some money.

Without match day and European revenue, the gunners have to be cautious with any spending.

In a sense Odegaard is too big to be small but too small to be big. After 6 years he’s been deemed not good enough to start at the Bernabeau, but good enough to make some money off.

He’s talented enough for Arteta to want to keep him for another year, but surely not for the 30 million being quoted?

The player has indicated his time in North London was fruitful so another loan would suit both parties, just not his parent club. While it would get money off the wage bill, Real would obviously prefer a transfer fee.

It might come down to each club calling the other’s bluff. Real could quote Arsenal their valuation and tell us to take it or leave it. While we could declare only an interest in the second loan, confident no club in a Pandemic are going to meet that asking price.

That might need help from the player to force through a move.

Would he make it clear North London is the only destination he would consider or in reality would he be open to a move to a La Liga side where his reputation is high?

Have our chances of getting Odegaard back increased?

Do you want them to increase?

How much would you pay for the player?

Be kind in the Comments

Dan